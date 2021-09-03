GILTNER — As Jacob Wiles reaches a new milestone in recovery nearly every day following a one-vehicle accident last month, the Giltner community has been alongside him and his family every step of the way.
Just days from starting his senior year at Giltner High School, Jacob, 17, suffered critical injuries including severe brain trauma after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash three miles southwest of Aurora on Aug. 10. He was taken by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he went into surgery right away.
“The first several days he had no movement,” said his mother, Becky. “There was nothing, no response, no movement, which was really hard to take — seeing your active boy who helps out in the community, goes out for every sport he can, just being motionless.”
Becky has been documenting Jacob’s journey on the Facebook page Prayers for Jake.
“As the days have gone by we’ve seen little improvements,” she said. “Like after the MRI reading he started squeezing our hands. He wasn’t responding every time, just enough to know he was still there, he was fighting. It got to be where he was opening his left eye.”
This was going to be Jacob’s first year for football, but he did previously go out for basketball and track.
“Just staying healthy has been contributing to how fast he has been able to recover because his brain is more active and is registering things faster,” Becky said. “He’s more relaxed and more range of motion with his arms and legs. He does all that stretching and running and staying pretty limber during those sports seasons. That does help with the physical therapy and his range of motion and him responding faster to us.”
His responsiveness is encouraging, she said.
“When he first started squeezing our hands, you bet I cried,” she said. “They were happy tears. Him opening his eyes and starting to move a little bit is just … every mile point I’m either in tears or close to tears because it’s just a joy to watch him. He wants to be back with us, and he’s fighting to do that. It’s awesome.”
Jacob was transferred by ambulance on Aug. 26 to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
“He’s done really good the last couple of weeks,” his mother said. “They’re all baby steps, and we’re taking what we can get, and it’s going to be a long process. It’s going to be a day-at-a-time thing. It’s been hard to watch, but also exciting all at the same time. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, hearing your son’s being life-flighted.”
Becky wrote in a post on Prayer for Jake on Wednesday that he can shake hands, which consists of straightening his fingers and lifting his hand an inch off his lap. He did that a total of four times with three different people.
He also was giving thumbs up.
“Hopefully with all of the therapy he’s getting here he’ll get to moving and hopefully he’ll walk out of here,” she said.
Jacob’s younger sister, Tracy Wiles, the driver of the vehicle, was treated for injuries at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
“Considering all the trauma and everything she’s gone through, she’s doing really well,” Becky said. “I think getting back into school and the routine has really helped her as well.”
Becky and her husband, Kevin, have been able to visit Tracy on weekends and go to some of her volleyball games.
The Wileses have two other daughters, Mary and Alice, currently in college.
“It was hard for everybody at first, but as soon as he started moving and responding you could feel the weight of guilt lift off of Tracy’s shoulders,” Becky said. “It helped the other two girls decide they could go to college, that Jacob’s in good hands recovering as well as he can.”
While en route to Madonna, the ambulance and Wiles family members trailing behind were greeted by Jacob’s classmates and other well-wishers presenting signs with messages of encouragement on an overpass.
Jacob’s football teammates, Dakota Wilson and Connor Craig, led Giltner onto the field carrying his No. 34 jersey before their game on Aug. 27.
“It has been such a blessing,” Becky said. “We’ve had tremendous support from everybody.”
The Giltner senior class presented the Wiles family with a check for $14,059.30. The money was raised through free-will donations at the Giltner volleyball and football scrimmages/hamburger feed on Aug. 19 and 20.
The senior class now is organizing a silent auction to benefit the Wiles family. The seniors are asking individuals and area businesses to donate items and or themed baskets.
Auction items will be displayed during sporting events until the auction begins on Sept. 17.
Kevin Wiles’ co-workers at Chief Buildings in Grand Island organized a gofundme campaign that has raised $1,540 for the Wiles family so far.
Friends brought food to family members every day they were in Kearney.
“It just means so much,” Becky said. “We’ve had so many people reach out to us that we don’t even know that have given us $10 here, $20 there. They gave us their own little stories about how their kids were in accidents and they fully recovered, just to keep our heads up. We’ve received baskets of goodies, from munchies to gift cards to use.”
While their co-workers and employers have been supportive, neither of Jacob’s parents have been able to work since the crash.
Becky works at Union Bank and Trust in Grand Island.
Dorchester Public Schools gave the family an envelope with almost $1,500 from a fundraiser.
“So even some of the schools in the district are also giving us some donations,” she said. “As a mom and as somebody who believes in God, this is just really humbling. It’s just amazing. I never would have thought we would’ve had this much support, or this much cash flow coming in to help us out.”
