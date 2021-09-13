Vowing to never forget the horrendous attack by foreign extremists against the United States homeland, Hastings community leaders reflected on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, on Saturday at Duncan Field.
The ceremony opened with the presentation of colors to display the American flag and Nebraska state flag, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer by the Rev. Eddie Goff of New Hope Baptist Church.
Mike Butler, CEO of Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center, welcomed the audience. He thanked all those who attended and took the time to remember.
Butler has helped sponsor the annual event since 2002 with the exception of one year when local firefighters traveled to New York City for the anniversary. He said it’s important to always remember the sacrifices of those who died that day.
“It really tugs at my heartstrings,” he said. “We can’t forget these things.”
Guests from across the community made statements about the significant events of the timeline, punctuated by the tolling of the bell, five bell strikes traditional in the fire service for announcing loss — starting with 8:46 a.m. when the first hijacked airplane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, followed by the second hijacked plane crashing into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. A third airliner crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. at 9:37 a.m. The passengers of a fourth overpowered the terrorists and the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, instead of the U.S. Capitol.
Nearly 3,000 perished that day, either as passengers, people working in the World Trade Center or first responders entering the buildings in the evacuation attempt.
“Today, we are gathered arm in arm with hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country, continuing a promise from 20 years ago, to never forget 9/11,” said state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. “We have vowed to never forget the 2,977 lives lost and the 6,000 plus injured in the coordinated attack by 19 militant members of an Islamic terrorist group, Al-Qaida.”
Halloran encouraged people to cherish moments with family and live each moment like it could be the last.
“Before you go to sleep in preparation of tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little closer,” he said. “Never take one second of your life for granted and frequently, frequently thank God for our freedoms.”
Fire Chief Brad Starling presented information on the Table of the Fallen, with each piece offering a larger meaning.
“This is a ceremony to remember our nation’s heroes, those who swore on their lives to protect our values and defend our communities,” he said. “We do it to honor and to remember them because they are not with us.”
The Hastings High School band provided a salute to the U.S. Armed Forces, the national anthem and taps to end the ceremony.
Capt. Darin Clark gave the firefighter address to recognize the 343 firefighters who died in the evacuation attempt that fateful day.
He compared the anniversary to two other historic dates, Dec. 7, 1941, and April 19, 1995.
While many recognize the significance of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he said many overlook the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City where 168 people were killed and 680 were injured.
He said he didn’t remember the specific date until researching his speech for the anniversary. He believes it’s important to not let the events of Sept. 11, 2001, fade with time.
“For all of us, the events of 9/11 will forever live in our memories,” he said. “We shall never forget the images of a plane flying into the World Trade Center or smoke rising from the Pentagon. We won’t forget the courage and compassion of men and women racing into burning buildings to save the innocent or those heroes that died in that Pennsylvania field.”
He shared a quote from President Ronald Reagan on the 40th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy: “We will always remember. We will always be proud. We will always be prepared so we may always be free.”
“And we too will always remember the victims of 9/11 and their loved ones who were left behind,” Clark said. “We will always defend liberty, democracy and human dignity in the name of freedom. Never forget. Never again.”
