Josh Reynolds was a believer.
In people, in good, in Jesus Christ.
He wasn't perfect; he knew his creator didn't make him — or anyone — to be.
There are constant temptations in life, he knew that. But "Jesus will love you no matter what; he already does."
Those were words offered by Scott Reynolds at Josh's memorial service on Friday inside Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus.
Scott was speaking as if he were his younger brother, the same one who came to him for shaving advice as his hair began to noticeably thin, who he wrestled and fought with throughout childhood, who shared a love for sports, and, especially, "Tommy Boy."
Like in the movie, Scott and Josh used to say to each other: "Brothers don't shake hands. Brothers hug."
Standing at a podium in front of about 800 family, friends and strangers, Scott found himself wishing for one more hug from Josh, who passed away June 23 from a heart attack.
Josh, 44, is the second brother of the three to die too young. Their oldest brother, Todd, died when he was just 9 years old after a "terrible" accident.
Despite being older than him, Scott found himself living in Josh's shadow, especially when they were both attending Hastings College.
Scott was a senior, Josh a freshman.
"All through high school, he was Scott Reynolds' brother," Scott said proudly. "In college, I specifically remember someone coming up to me and saying: 'So you're Josh Reynolds' brother.' That was so weird for me."
Tim Ebers, one of Josh's college roommates and longtime friends who followed Scott's eulogy, had an explanation.
"People were really drawn to him," Ebers said. "Within minutes of meeting him, I knew there was something different about Josh.
"College is supposed to be a time when you're discovering who you are, but Josh already knew who he was."
A man of faith and family, a selfless servant, an evangelist. That was Josh, who was born in 1977 to parents Ken and Jane in Lexington.
"He was so proud of where he came from," Ebers said. "He showed early on (in college) his parents laid a solid foundation."
That translated into athletic and academic success for Josh, who was a three-sport athlete in high school and then a football player at Hastings College.
He won two NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards (1998, '99) and was inducted into the college's athletic hall of fame as a member of the '98 and '99 football teams, who went a combined 21-1 under Ross Els, winning two Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference championships.
While in college, Josh became "intentional about learning God's word and wanting to apply it to his life," Ebers said.
After a few years as an admissions counselor for Hastings College, Josh found Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
He thrived in his role as East-Central Area Director, a position he had held since 2004.
"Josh was the glue," said FCA State Director Chris Bubak. "He will be missed significantly."
Bubak said Josh would have "hated" his funeral because of his humility.
Josh was simply serving Jesus Christ, spreading the word of God, trying to make the world a better place one day at a time.
"He always challenged us to read the gospel. Every day," Bubak said. "He loved Jesus Christ."
Josh helped spread the word as a pastor at Grace Life Church, as well.
"He was always trying to maximize his visibility as a father, a husband, at his job, as a friend," Ebers said.
And what a friend he was.
"He had this great sense of humor," Ebers recalled. "Josh brought his old trumpet to college and played it loudly from time to time. I don't know why; he was awful. But he acted like he was really good. He loved the reaction he'd get out of us."
Said Bubak: "You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. So if you were in a circle with Josh, you had a high average."
Josh is survived by his wife, Kathryn “Katie” Reynolds and their children Hannah, Rebekah, Sophia, and Josiah of Hastings; his parents Ken and Jane Reynolds of Lexington; his brother and family, Scott and Sara Reynolds and their children Caden, Benjamin, and Jase of Elkhorn; his parents-in-law, Doug and Diane Phelps of Hastings; his sisters-in-law and their families, Jessica and Sean Ablott and their children Parker, Owen, and Olivia of Hastings, and Ann Phelps and Kenneth Townsend and their children William and Abigail of Winston-Salem, NC; and the many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family members and many friends.
"If you want to go to heaven," Scott said, speaking as if he were his brother, "all you have to do is ask ... All you have to do is ask Jesus to come into your heart ... You'll be amazed at how your life will change."
