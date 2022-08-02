Community members showed support for local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders during the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday at Libs Park.
National Night Out is a countrywide event that provides law enforcement officers a chance to meet citizens in a fun, family-friendly setting. More than 10,000 communities across the United States and Canada participate in the event where people are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
In Hastings, the event started off with a proclamation read by state Sen. Steve Halloran. He welcomed the audience and said it was good to see so many law-abiding citizens come out.
While an ideal world would have no crime, Halloran said, law enforcement is crucial in keeping communities safe. He thanked people for coming out to show support to the local agencies.
“This is a very good tradition, and we need to keep it up,” he said.
Hastings started celebrating National Night Out as a community event in 1995. Organized by the Hastings Police Department and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Crime Prevention Task Force, the event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for law enforcement, strengthen community spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.
Following Halloran’s proclamation, organizers led participating walkers in a lap around a section of Libs Park before opening up the free meal of hot dogs and chips.
Greg Sinner, a member of the chamber’s Crime Prevention Task Force, helped man the grill as he has for years. While organizers make small changes every year, the main goal remains the same — to help encourage interaction between the public and police.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Sinner said. “It’s a good backdrop for a good evening out for everyone in Hastings to enjoy.”
Officers with the Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Hastings Fire and Rescue were on hand to meet people, hand out stickers and offer a glimpse into the insides of service vehicles.
Cpl. John Adams coordinated the event for the HPD. He said it is a great way for police and citizens to come together to walk against crime.
“We’re very fortunate the community supports us,” he said. “That really makes us feel good. A lot of agencies don’t have that.”
He thanked the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department for its continuous efforts in keeping the parks in great shape, especially Libs Park right before the celebration. He also said the event wouldn’t be possible without the donations of local businesses since no taxpayer money is used.
“It’s a huge group effort,” Adams said.
This was Adams’ eighth year organizing the event, and he is handing over the reins to Officer Ethan Sharman. Sharman participated in the process this year, and Adams will provide support next year as needed.
Sharman has attended National Night Out in Hastings since he became an officer four years ago. He looks forward to his new role in the event and has been encouraged by the outpouring of support the community has provided since he became an officer.
“There is so much support in the community,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see.”
Jan Snavely of Hastings said she wanted to come out to encourage officers and show what they mean to the community.
“I think it’s good they know we support them,” she said. “We don’t have many opportunities to let them know.”
