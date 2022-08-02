Community members showed support for local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders during the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday at Libs Park.

National Night Out is a countrywide event that provides law enforcement officers a chance to meet citizens in a fun, family-friendly setting. More than 10,000 communities across the United States and Canada participate in the event where people are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

