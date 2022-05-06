The ninth annual Give Hastings Day concluded on Thursday with a new record total. $867,629 was raised, supporting 96 nonprofit organizations. The previous record of $668,862 was set in 2021.
“The Give Hastings Day committee is proud of the work that we put into planning a rewarding and fun day for our nonprofits and donors. It’s the community that gets the credit for the amazing results,” said Dan Peters, executive Director of the Hastings Community Foundation, in a news release. “Hastings and Adams County residents and businesses should be proud of what they achieved. They didn’t just set a new goal. They absolutely shattered the old one.”
The top five earners of Give Hastings Day were Hastings College ($57,853), Prairie Loft Center ($56,752), Start Over Rover ($42,662), Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation ($39,636), and the YMCA of Hastings ($37,216).
The organizations with the most individual donors include Start Over Rover (255), Prairie Loft Center (235), Special Scoops (140), Wellspring Pregnancy + Health Center (120), and Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation (111).
“One of the benefits of Give Hastings Day for nonprofits is the exposure they can receive by participating,” said Peters. “This was the first year Special Scoops participated in Give Day and they were in the top three of most donors. That proves that Give Day really does help nonprofits to connect with new donors.”
Since 2014, Give Hastings Day has raised more than $4.4 million for area nonprofit organizations. Give Hastings Day is a service of the Hastings Community Foundation. The 2023 Give Hastings Day is set for Thursday, May 4. For more information visit www.givehastings.org or www.hastingscommunityfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.