p09-28-22MORdedication1.jpg
Buy Now

Kerra Robinson, administrator for Morton Early Learning Center, helps Holden Adams, 4, cut the ribbon during the dedication for the Hastings Public Schools district offices and the preschool in the Morton building Tuesday.

 Amy Roh/Tribune
p09-28-22MORdedication2.jpg
Buy Now

Gary Maul and Diane Klassen tour the STEAM room and library at the Morton Early Learning Center Tuesday.

Ninety years and 360 days after a community open house celebrated the opening of Hastings’ new Morton Elementary School, Morton’s hallways filled again Tuesday to celebrate new life and new purpose for a building now serving some of the community’s youngest learners.

Around 100 people filled the board room and spilled out into the corridor during a half-hour program and dedication ceremony for the newly renovated, newly remodeled and newly repurposed Morton building — now known as the Morton Early Learning Center on the first floor and as the school district’s administrative office center upstairs.

Kerra Robinson, administrator of the Morton Early Learning Center, helps preschoolers cut a ceremonial ribbon during a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated and repurposed Morton building Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the district board room on the building's second floor.
p09-28-22MORdedication3.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings Public Schools superintendent Jeff Schneider speaks during the dedication for the Morton Early Learning Center Tuesday.

The Hastings High School Madrigal sings during a dedication ceremony for Hastings Public Schools' newly renovated and repurposed Morton building Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. 
Pinnacle
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0