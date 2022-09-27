Ninety years and 360 days after a community open house celebrated the opening of Hastings’ new Morton Elementary School, Morton’s hallways filled again Tuesday to celebrate new life and new purpose for a building now serving some of the community’s youngest learners.
Around 100 people filled the board room and spilled out into the corridor during a half-hour program and dedication ceremony for the newly renovated, newly remodeled and newly repurposed Morton building — now known as the Morton Early Learning Center on the first floor and as the school district’s administrative office center upstairs.
The program included remarks by HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider; Jim Boeve, president of the district Board of Education; and Kerra Robinson, administrator of the Morton Early Learning Center.
Schneider welcomed colleagues from Hastings’ other school systems, Educational Service Unit No. 9, Central Community College and Hastings College who were in the audience.
By turns, he also recognized the Board of Education; the Morton Early Learning Center and district office staffs; architects and contractors; the district’s maintenance department; and the many individuals in attendance who played a role in determining how Hastings would move forward with rejuvenation of aging elementary facilities a decade ago.
Schneider said the Morton project, like all the elementary projects that preceded it, exemplifies the good that can come from a community working together.
“I don’t want you to look at this and say, ‘Boy, look what Hastings Public Schools did’; I want you to look at it and say, ‘Look what Hastings did,’ ” Schneider said. “Because that’s why we’re here tonight. We’re here because of our community.”
Hastings’ new Morton Elementary School opened in September 1931 at 731 N. Baltimore Ave. amid the Great Depression, having been built for the grand sum of $195,196.43 to replace the old Morton School a few blocks away.
On Oct. 2, 1931, Principal Agnes Meston and her staff and the Morton Parent-Teacher Association welcomed patrons to an epic eight-hour open house that included tours led by sixth-graders and a performance by the Hastings Senior High School orchestra.
Morton, a brick structure with many architectural flourishes, served elementary students from west central Hastings for the next 85 years until it was closed in 2016 as part of a master plan for rejuvenation of elementary buildings districtwide.
Between 2014 and 2020, all five of the district’s other elementary buildings were renovated under a $21.5 million bond issue approved by district voters. And just as the last of the five was being finished in May 2020, the voters approved a follow-on, $6 million bond issue to finish the job and turn Morton into the central preschool and district office center.
The project was finished just in time for this school year with Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates of Grand Island as the architect and Carmichael Construction of Hastings as general contractor.
On Tuesday, it was time to celebrate Morton once again.
In his comments, Schneider praised his predecessors as superintendent, Gene Cosby and Craig Kautz, for the leadership and vision they showed in engaging the people in Hastings over the need for updated school facilities, starting with a new Hastings Middle School in the mid-2000s.
He gave special thanks to Kautz, who retired as superintendent in 2019 and now is executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation, for leading the tough conversations preceding elementary renovations.
“He gathered people in our community who he knew would tell us the truth, and then he listened, and then he said, when we go out and tell the community this is what we’re going to do, this is what we’re going to do — and we’re going to earn their trust,” Schneider said of Kautz.
Leading a group called Citizens for Future School Investment, Kaleena Fong and Dan Peters co-chaired the successful campaign in support of the Morton bond issue, which passed by a wide margin even in the early days of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Schneider said if Hastings hadn’t pushed forward through COVID-19 and gotten the Morton project under way in 2020, construction cost increases that have been seen since then would have made the project much more expensive today.
“I think we’d be looking at $8 million or $9 million for the same project,” he said. “We are so thankful.”
He also expressed his appreciation to Trent Kelly, the school district’s director of technology and operations, for being HPS’ point man for all the elementary renovations and working with everyone involved to solve problems and protect the taxpayers’ interests.
“It’s unbelievable,” Schneider said. “The amount of money he has saved the district and our community can’t be counted.”
Boeve, in his remarks, talked about how the issue of aging elementary facilities was constantly before the Board of Education from the moment he first was elected in 2008.
By trusting and working through a systematic process conceived by Kautz, Boeve said, the community now has resolved the elementary issue and deserves thanks.
“It really took the students, all the stakeholders, the community, the board, our staff members to trust the process, and that’s what got us here today,” he said.
Robinson said she’s excited she and her staff now can settle into Morton. She said she appreciates the building’s rich history of service to Hastings and has been pleased to visit with so many community members with ties to the campus.
“It’s been so fun to hear stories from everybody who comes into this building,” she said. “Every person I have met has some connection to Morton, whether they went to school here or their child went to kindergarten here in that great kindergarten room — it’s just really fun to know there’s so much history in connection with this building. I love that.”
She thanked the community, the school board and the HPS administration for its support of early childhood education. And she thanked Morton Early Learning Center staff members for pouring their “hearts and souls” into their work on behalf of children and families.
“I know I’m the luckiest person in this district because of the group of people I work with,” Robinson said.
Tuesday’s program concluded with a performance by the Hastings High School Madrigal Singers and a ribbon cutting by preschoolers. Guided and self-guided tours and refreshments rounded out the evening.
