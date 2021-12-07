Computer Hardware knows the secret ingredient for staying in business for a long time: Customer service.
For the team at Computer Hardware, customer service is what it’s all about, said Shayne Raitt, general manager.
“If we didn’t have our customers and customer service, we probably wouldn’t exist,” Raitt said.
Computer Hardware has been in business 41 years, first opening in Kearney in 1980 and then expanding to Hastings in 1988. Computer Hardware also has stores in Grand Island and Lincoln.
Raitt said Computer Hardware was the fifth Apple retail store in the United States. The business also sells other brands.
“We have sold thousands of computers,” he said. “We sell personal, business and education computers. It’s very unusual to have an Apple store in small communities. A lot of computer retail businesses have come and gone, but we are still here. I guess we are a survivor.”
Thomas Hiatt, Computer Hardware’s sales manager, agrees that their main mission is to serve customers to the best of their ability.
“We are really passionate about helping customers out,” Hiatt said. “We know how much of a headache technology can be.”
Raitt recalled a time when a customer’s house burned down and a computer that stored all the family’s memories and photos was almost completely melted.
“They brought it into the store and we recovered all their data,” he said.
Computer Hardware also does all it can to help schools meet all of their educational needs — and not just those in Nebraska.
The business has sold products to schools in Louisiana, Virginia, Utah, Oregon, Florida and Texas.
“We serve about every county in the state, some more than others, and we sell out of state, too,” said Cris Perez, who works directly with the schools as the head of educational sales.
Some of the usual things that they sell schools are iPads, Chromebooks, projectors and interactive flat panels.
Like at other businesses, Raitt said, the availability of some products is an issue, which is why he recommends that customers place an order so they can get the product when it becomes available.
“I spend most of my time looking and begging for products from distributors,” he said. “Also, we have many products that have been back-ordered since summer. So far, our clients are very patient.
“If you can back-order the product, commit to it, then we can commit to getting it for you.”
Barb Hohlen, Computer Hardware’s service manager, said that because of the shipping backlog “they have to take things day to day.”
Raitt said any customer who walks through the door can expect a friendly, family atmosphere.
“Come in anytime,” he said. “We treat customers like family. Anything you need we can find. If don’t have it, we’ll help you find it somewhere else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.