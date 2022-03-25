Tribune editor Andy Raun recently quipped that "continuing coverage" is the category most of our stories fall into.
He’s right. He and city government reporter Tony Herrman continue to send me to the site of the once bustling Imperial Mall.
Camera in hand, I try to find a new angle to photograph dirt. Before the building was reduced to dust, I’d stop by and shoot a broken door, or sad closing sign.
Before the parking lot was intentionally busted into chunks, I’d photograph the potholes and weeds growing in the cracks.
I spent nearly 30 years living on the west side of Hastings. The building was visible from my backyard. In fact, I used to know it was a foggy morning and I better leave for school a few minutes early if I couldn’t see the mall.
The mall was formative in my growing up. There was no greater independence in the '90s than your mom saying you could go to the mall. Alone.
Occasionally, I brag about being a child model. What that means is I was in a few mall fashion shows.
I made a lot of memories surrounding the mall. But when demolition began I was emotionless.
I tried to be sad or sentimental. I felt nothing as I drove around the pile that once was the Imperial Mall.
At any given time, 10-15 other cars slowly circled the pile of rubble. No doubt the people in those vehicles were also reliving the past.
Perhaps I’m not heartless. In my mind the mall died a long time ago. The building was still there but its spirit gone. It was no longer the mall I knew.
Having a direct sight line to the building was interesting. Once, maybe twice, the exterior Herberger’s sign caught on fire. My family watched from the kitchen, thinking if it burned down, something else could be built there.
Living near the mall meant I always smelled like Bath and Body Works. I was only mere minutes away from listening to music at Sam Goody. Childhood boredom could be cured with a stop at Prairie Books and Gifts or the arcade. Friday night trips to Video Kingdom to rent a movie were so simple.
I also had the freedom to go pick a birthday gift for my mom without needing a ride across town from my dad or older brother.
These days I can use my phone for all of that — download music, read a book, play games, watch movies and do all the shopping I want.
But it’s just not the same.
I must admit, when plans for the Theatre District were first released, I, like many others, was skeptical.
That has grown into excitement. I don’t go see many movies, and I won’t be living in the new apartments. I’m just happy to see some new development.
Raun and Herrman had asked me to keep an eye out for the cement trucks. “It should be soon” they kept telling me.
So when I finally saw pavement work going on, I could hardly stop the car fast enough. I grabbed my camera and zoomed in on the progress.
Things were finally taking shape! New construction! I could see it!
And in Friday’s paper you could see it, too. My photos paired with renderings of the next phase. How Perry Reid Properties plans to bring the Sun Mart building into the 21st century.
My family members aren't the only people on that side of town missing their own neighborhood grocery store.
If you haven’t ventured west of Baltimore Avenue lately, I hope this inspires you to take a little drive.
It’s exciting to see all the changes in a place so many once thought was hopeless. The progress may seem slow, but good things are happening to grow Hastings and the opportunities here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.