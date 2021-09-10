Construction began Thursday on a new outdoor classroom at the Hastings Museum, which may temporarily affect visitor parking in the area.
The project has been at least 10 years in the making, and will provide visitors with a more immersive educational experience.
For roughly three weeks, the museum will use the double doors on the north side of the building as its primary entrance. The temporary entrance is marked with flags and temporary signage.
"It is especially important for us to get the word out quickly so people know how to attend our 9/11 exhibit and the videos in our theater from the 9/11 Museum and Memorial this weekend," Museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said.
The project's primary components are new landscaping, an enlarged patio, and the installation of an outdoor classroom. This project got its start because of persistent leaks occurring under the patio near the front doors.
Once staff knew they needed to rip up parts of the front patio, they asked themselves what else could be done at this same time to minimize future costs.
"We knew this was the time to add in the outdoor classroom and give the entire front patio an update." Kreutzer-Hodson said. "We have a great location on a main thoroughfare. We want to make a good impression for the museum and for the city at large."
The project was made possible by a $30,000 challenge grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation, as well as numerous private gifts. The private gifts include the funds donated to the museum during the 2021 Give Hastings Day, organized by the Hastings Community Foundation.
Phase 1 of the project will regrade the front of the building for better water drainage and will include the removal of the old existing patio to replace it with a new concrete surface and renovation of the fountain, as well as storm sewer drainage, emergency egress lighting and lighting controls. It also will include a new walkway that has a gentler slope and will increase visibility of the bronze statues.
Philip Carkowski Construction and Trenching Inc., was selected for the phase at a cost of $179,285. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 15, 2021.
Phase 2 of the project will include a pressure-treated cedartone lumber pergola, electrical outlets, fence, gate and classroom surfacing. On Point Construction was selected for the phase at a cost of $42,800.
Phase 2 is expected to be completed by May 31, 2022.
Funding for the entire project was provided by donors through the Give Hastings Day fundraising event, as well as grants from the Adams County Visitors Bureau, the Walmart Foundation, the Hastings Museum Foundation, and a matching grant from the Kiewit Foundation.
