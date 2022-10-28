Construction is getting vertical and visible in west Hastings’ Theatre District.
There are currently four buildings under construction: A 78-unit multifamily project geared toward residents 55 and older; a 9,000-square-foot commercial building; the exterior of the former Sun-Mart building; and the former Imperial Theater three-screen movie theater, which is being renovated.
“We’re pleased to see all the activity,” said Tom Huston, attorney for Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC. “It’s been my experience with these kinds of deals, once we, and members of the public frankly, start to see vertical construction then you see it’s a reality.”
Perry Reid Properties and Theatre District LLC partnered with Golden Ticket Cinemas Inc. to renovate and rehabilitate the former Imperial Theater’s three movie screens into what the developers said would be a premier luxury movie theater.
John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas, said the hope is to open the movie theater in late November or early December.
“It’s advantageous to be open several weeks before the holiday business hits,” he said. “Christmastime in general, that week-and-a-half, two-week block is really a busy period for the industry. To be open before that has some benefits, for sure.”
The Imperial Theatre, just west of the old mall site off West 12th Street, has been closed since February 2017.
“For all intents and purposes it’s almost like a whole new building,” Bloemeke said. “The shell is still there, but inside the plumbing is all new. The electrical is all new; brand-new roof; brand-new HVAC; brand-new fire alarm system. Everything is all new inside there. In a lot of ways it’s like new construction and it’s like a brand-new theater, but because it’s been so expensive it’s taken some time.”
Exterior work is being finished on the theater.
“It will be, and it has been, very rewarding to transform the space and be a part of it,” Bloemeke said. “Now the fun part begins. We’re getting the equipment in for the popcorn popper and the pizza ovens and the reclining seats.”
Hastings will be the fourth Nebraska location for the North Carolina-based Golden Ticket Cinemas, which is the most of any of the 10 states in which the movie theater chain has a presence.
Bloemeke said Nebraska has “great markets with loyal moviegoers that have an appetite for going to the movies.”
“It’s been a pleasure to be able to take over some of these existing theaters in some of these towns and evolve them to be modern complexes,” he said.
Every one of Golden Ticket Cinemas’ Nebraska theaters has electric, reclining seats and expanded menus.
“We’ve been able to keep movie-going alive and relevant in these markets during, quite frankly, some challenging times for our industry over the last couple years,” Bloemeke said.
The Hastings City Council recently approved a Class I liquor license for retail sale of beer, wine and spirits on sale only for the theater. There previously wasn’t a liquor license there.
The theater will have a strict policy of one alcoholic beverage per person per hour and two drinks per day.
“It just complements the experience for those that want it,” Bloemeke said. “It still doesn’t hold a candle to soda and popcorn. That’s what everybody wants when they go to the movies. No matter what we offer, that’s still going to be our No. 1 seller, but we’ll still offer other things.”
Perry Reid has been a great partner on the project, he said.
“Their whole vision for the area is fantastic,” he said. “We’re happy to be part of it.”
Huston said the Theatre District’s first multi-family building is in full swing.
The steel frame for the multi-tenant flex commercial building frame is up.
“Once you get the frame up I think the additional construction goes fairly quickly,” he said.
Developers are waiting for one last price for the exterior of the former Sun-Mart building.
“We plan on getting that moving yet this fall,” Huston said. “We have some interest in leasing that building, so we want to get the exterior complete.”
That particular project includes the exterior and exterior façade of the building, plus installation of new parking lot pavement.
Developers are waiting on pricing for exterior and parking lot work for the former K-Mart building.
That building is listed with a national listing agent.
“We’re thinking there’s home goods stores and that sort of thing that may be interested in the Hastings market,” Huston said of a possible tenant. “If we can’t find one user, then we’ll probably carve it up into smaller bays and have it for commercial leasing.”
Arrangements are moving forward with a second multifamily building, which is a companion building to the first one. The second one will include 75 market-rate units open to all ages with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2023.
“Hastings continues to grow, and it’s a slow and steady pace, but there’s still residents being added,” Huston said. “You need some capacity for multifamily housing.”
Most of the apartments will be one- and two-bedroom apartments, but there will be a couple of three-bedroom apartments, as well.
The first multifamily building is on schedule to get its certificate of occupancy in June 2023.
Completion for the second multifamily building is anticipated in spring or summer 2024.
The first multifamily building is about a $10 million project. The second multifamily building will be least $11 million.
The flex building should be done by spring 2023.
“There’s been some interest, and we’re pleased to see that,” Huston said.
Tenants are interested in the Sun-Mart building. One lease already is signed.
Huston said Theatre District developers like the city’s proposed street plans for that area, including street widening on 12th Street and a possible roundabout at 12th Street and Marian Road. That’s a busy intersection that will only get busier with 153 residents there.
“It’s still our hope to create more and more neighborhood services as part of the commercial development, and that’s going to drive traffic,” he said.
