Hastings Avenue crossing

The Hastings Avenue railroad crossing is shown May 2. Construction on the crossing is set to begin this month and be completed in the fall.

 Courtesy

Construction is set to begin this month on the first railroad crossing included in Hastings’ BNSF Railway quiet crossing project, according to a news release from the city.

Work at the Hastings Avenue crossing is scheduled to begin in May, but the actual starting date is contingent on the contractor’s schedule. Ben Engel Construction of Hastings is the contractor for Phase 1 of the project.

