Construction is set to begin this month on the first railroad crossing included in Hastings’ BNSF Railway quiet crossing project, according to a news release from the city.
Work at the Hastings Avenue crossing is scheduled to begin in May, but the actual starting date is contingent on the contractor’s schedule. Ben Engel Construction of Hastings is the contractor for Phase 1 of the project.
Phase 1 includes crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. The project involves construction of concrete medians and barrier curbs, which are standard safety measures required by the Federal Railroad Administration for quiet zone implementation.
The project also includes repaving a block of Hastings Avenue south of the tracks, which is why the crossing is part of Phase 1. Pine Avenue is part of Phase 1 because of sidewalk work to make that crossing compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at the Aug. 8, 2022, meeting to approve an agreement with Ben Engel Construction to complete the work for $540,766.
The project involves construction of 100-foot concrete medians and 60-foot barrier curbs, which are standard safety measures required by the Federal Railroad Administration for quiet zone implementation.
Work in Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
In addition to the first two crossings, Werner Construction of Hastings has been contracted to complete work on the Lincoln, Denver and California avenue crossings. That part of the project is expected to be completed by June 1, 2024.
The crossings at Colorado and Elm avenues will be bid at a future date with a goal of having the work on all seven of the crossings completed by the end of 2024.
The noise reduction will only take effect after construction is completed on all seven crossings in the area and the appropriate paperwork is filed with the FRA for the quiet crossing designation.
Once the quiet crossing designation is in effect, BNSF Railway train horns typically will be limited in that area to when something is on the tracks or during switching activity. Amtrak trains will continue to blow their horns when entering and exiting the Hastings depot.
Work on the railroad quiet crossings is funded by the city’s current half-cent sales tax that was approved by 81.55% of voters in September 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.