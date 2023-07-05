Higher salaries are needed to entice attorneys to consider working at the Adams County Public Defenders Office, says a consultant brought in to recommend changes for the beleaguered office.
Stephen Illingworth, a former district judge hired to consult on the matter, reported his findings to the Adams County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
Two attorneys have left the public defender position in as many years. Shon Lieske was appointed to the position in August 2015 and resigned in May 2022. After Lieske departed, Christina Thornton took over the duties until she resigned on April 4.
Along with the elected head of the office, the department has struggled in recent months to keep deputy public defenders as well.
“As bad as it is right now, it’s not impossible to turn it around,” Illingworth said.
Illingworth referred to his written report and highlighted his recommendations for the office. He said he interviewed multiple attorneys and gathered information from Buffalo and Hall County for comparison purposes.
Illingworth said attorneys seemed to prefer keeping the public defender an elected position. If the county were to transition an appointed position, he said a three-person panel would need to be formed to provide oversight. Attorneys told Illingworth they would rather be held accountable to the public, which could vote them out of office if unsatisfied with their job performance.
Another point of consideration was whether the position should remain a 3/4 time position or become full time. Due to the volume of cases the office handles, he said anything less than full time compromises the ability of the public defender to perform his or her duties.
“I would strongly encourage you go to a full-time public defender,” he said.
With the question of hours comes discussion of compensation.
Illingworth made a salary recommendation of $100,000 to $120,000 a year for the position, up from the current $74,000 to $76,000. He said a range in pay scale is appropriate to account for differences in experience for attorneys seeking the position.
He also recommended deputy public defenders make $78,000-$80,000 a year to start, based on offices in Buffalo and Hall counties starting new attorney hires at $78,000. If an attorney is bilingual, Illingworth recommended giving them a $5,000 bonus because it would be one less interpreter needed in a hearing.
The Adams County Public Defender is authorized four deputies, but none of those positions are occupied at this time. He believes this is due in part to the current base salary around $65,000.
“We’re losing the battle over compensation,” he said. “That’s the crux of the problem. I think Adams County should be tired of not being the lead dog.”
While the increase may seem drastic, Illingworth said the alternative is to pay private attorneys to provide court-appointed counsel as required by law. With all the services a public defender provides, he said the increase will be less than the piecemeal work done through the private bar.
“You’re going to find you’ll pay out more for court-appointed council,” he said.
Along with the compensation, Illingworth said the current office situation is a deterrent to hiring quality candidates. The office is currently located in the basement of a county building to the north of the courthouse. In the report, he outlined 13 areas where that space is not adequate for a public defender office.
“You have to get them out of their present offices,” Illingworth said. “It is substandard. People, and especially young professional lawyers, will not work there.”
He suggested the public defender’s office be similar in quality to the Adams County Attorney’s Office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
Another change that could be made to entice young attorneys to accept positions in Adams County is with the pay schedule.
County employees are paid monthly, but Illingworth suggested that be changed to a biweekly schedule. If a new employee is hired after the 10th of the month, they do not receive a paycheck until the following month. That potential 50 days without a paycheck could be a deal-breaker for some attorneys looking at Adams County.
“It hurts recruiting and morale,” he said. “A law school graduate comes out of law school with a significant amount of debt.”
He said Hastings has a lot to offer young attorneys and their families, but the county needs to make sure to recruit them and share the benefits of the community. Representatives from Adams County need to recruit from law schools within and outside the state.
“Hastings is a great place to live,” he said. “But you have got to get them here.”
While changes to the salary and terms of the public defender can’t be made until the current term expires, the county is able to offer a contract to fulfill the remaining time.
David Bergin, assistant Adams County Attorney, said the board has taken the required steps.
The board made a good-faith effort to appoint someone to replace the official within 45 days of the vacancy beginning as required by law, but no one applied for the position.
“Now, you can contract for whatever number you need to contract from now until the end of the term,” he said. “Then you decide on whether to keep it an elected position later.”
