The solution to Nebraska’s property tax situation may very well be a consumption tax.

That is the belief of supporters of the proposed EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act. District 47 state Sen. Steve Erdman, who helped develop the EPIC Option, spoke about the proposal during a Coffee with the Senators Saturday morning at the Eagles Club. District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings accompanied Erdman.

0
0
0
0
0