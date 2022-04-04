When the Nebraska Legislature convenes on Tuesday its members will debate on general file a constitutional amendment that would bring the question of a consumption tax to voters in November.
State Sen. Steve Halloran spoke about LR264CA, known as the EPIC tax, as well as many other issues, during a Coffee with the Senator town hall meeting organized by the Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning at the Eagles Club.
EPIC stands for Eliminate Property Income and Corporate tax.
“When you have multiple types of taxes — you’ve got sales tax, you’ve got personal income tax, you’ve got corporate tax, property tax — they end up competing with each other,” Halloran said. “When we talk about reducing any one of those taxes individually, it’s because of pressure from those who garner more revenue from one of the other types of taxes.”
Halloran said he supports a single-tax system.
“If you only have one-tax system, then you’re not going to fight battles at the Legislature between everybody,” he said.
Halloran said his argument on any constitutional amendment is that when legislators vote against constitutional amendments they are saying they don’t have enough trust and confidence in the voters to study the issue.
“If we respect the second house, we should allow you to vote on something of this substantive nature,” he said.
One argument against a consumption tax is border bleed — consumers traveling to neighboring states with lower sales tax amounts to make purchases.
Halloran said the EPIC tax on new, consumable goods and services consumption tax is projected to be 8.9%, but that would be the state’s only tax.
The current Nebraska state sales tax rate is 5.5%. The city of Hastings has an additional 1.5% in sales tax.
Halloran said businesses build in all of the taxes that would be eliminated by the EPIC tax into the goods they sell.
“They don’t absorb those taxes from their profits,” he said. “They pass it on incrementally in every product that you and I buy. So if we eliminate the property tax and personal income tax from them, they can reduce the price of their products because they have less cost.”
A competitive market would ensure businesses would not continue to add on extra costs for taxes that no longer exist.
Tuesday marks a week from the end of the 60-day session.
Normally the budget is completed during the 90-day session.
“With the advent of some very good revenue coming into the state … the revenue’s gone above and beyond the projections for revenue,” Halloran said. “You all have been paying your taxes and paying them very well, thank you very much.”
The Legislature also is working on appropriating American Rescue Plan funds.
Halloran also spoke about LB873, an omnibus bill dealing with reducing tax rates.
The bill would reduce individual income tax rates 6.84% to 5.84% by 2027; reduce corporate income tax rates to match the individual; provide an income tax credit for property taxes paid to community colleges; and raise the floor from $375 million to $548 million for the LB1107 income tax credit for property taxes paid to local school districts.
LB873 passed general file recently. The bill still has to go through select file and then final reading.
“But it’s on the right path,” Halloran said.
Work continues on LB1015, the South Platte River Compact, which allows for Nebraska to build a canal and small reservoir to retain water from Colorado to help restore the Ogallala Aquifer.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska intends to take action to protect its entitlements to South Platte River water by constructing a major canal in parts of Colorado and southwestern Nebraska. The project, authorized under the South Platte River Compact, will support multiple uses including irrigation, power production, and municipal water supplies.
Halloran said the water compact with Colorado is becoming more of an issue as development expands in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range cities.
“It’s a sizable project, but I think if we don’t do it, if you don’t do it you lose the legal opportunity to constrain that water from coming our way,” he said.
Through eminent domain Nebraska could build the canal in Colorado if needed.
“It wouldn’t be a Lake McConaughy-sized reservoir, but it’d be a pretty sizable reservoir,” he said.
LB1015 also would authorize a 4,000-acre reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha to serve as a recreation spot as well as protect water, especially for Lincoln.
“Lincoln’s kind of in a tenuous situation with their drinkable water source,” he said.
Halloran referred to that project as STAR WARS, which stands for Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability.
“I’m not as excited about the STAR WARS project as I am the Perkins Canal project, but I’m supportive of it because I think there are some genuine issues for Lincoln for having a reliable water source in the future,” he said.
Halloran fielded a question about corrections and LB920, which is a comprehensive bill coming out of the Judiciary Committee dealing with criminal justice reform.
Halloran said he supports about 75% of the bill, but described the other 25% as “soft on crime.”
A proposed new penitentiary, which would replace the one in Lincoln, is a separate but related issue.
Halloran said the current prison in Lincoln has seen its useful life and has been subject to overcrowding.
“I think a prison’s going to have to be built,” he said. “We’re allocating some monies toward that.”
He expects lengthy debate Tuesday on LB920. A lot of amendments have been proposed, some Halloran said he would be agreeable to and some he won’t.
“If we want to reduce the crime, the punishment, that’s one issue, but I think we need to be sure we are very conscious of doing one of the few things a state is required to do and that’s to keep all of its citizens safe,” he said.
Ricketts vetoed LB1073, which provides emergency rental assistance under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The state still has $30 million in unused rental funding.
Halloran said he supports the governor’s veto.
Amendments continue to be added to LB933, the Nebraska Human Life Protection Act. The bill was placed on general file on March 25.
If passed, LB933 would prohibit the performance of an abortion on live, unborn children upon the occurrence of one of three events: the overturn of Roe v. Wade, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, or the passage of enabling legislation by the U.S. Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.