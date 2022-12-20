The contract now is in place to replace a problematic bridge on Showboat Boulevard.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to award a contract to Van Kirk Brothers Contracting of Sutton for a pair of reinforced concrete box culverts, including Showboat Boulevard just north of 26th Street, for a total of $570,570.
The bridge just north of 26th Street on Showboat was built in 1999-2000.
Former Adams County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said in August the welds have failed at center line on the two panels.
It’s a single-span concrete panel bridge. So it’s as if each lane is a separate bridge.
The speed limit was reduced on Showboat Boulevard earlier this year to prolong the life of the bridge.
The Showboat Boulevard culvert will cost $294,401.
The other culvert will replace a closed timber bridge on Osage Avenue, one-quarter mile south of Oak Ridge Road. The Osage Avenue culvert is $276,169.
The Osage Avenue culvert is a county bridge match program bridge with 55% of funding for the project from the state.
The collective bids came in 2% under estimate.
Highway department co-superintendent Greg Schmidt said box culverts are a good option.
“Boxes are good,” he said. “They’ll probably last 100 years. Our grandchildren will see them through.”
The Showboat Boulevard project is supposed to be substantially complete by the end of June 2023. Schmidt said at this point he is unsure of when the work would begin.
He said 26th Street will serve as the detour while work is occurring.
Signage will be in place along the route to notify motorists.
The Osage Avenue culvert should be done by the end of 2023. It’s been closed three or four years.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved a five-year land survey agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for perpetuation of corners of land surveys.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to amend the Adams County handbook to include procedure for paying/reimbursing employees for obtaining a Class A or Class B CDL and policy to reimburse to the county if employment is ended prior to one year.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, annual motor vehicle exemptions for 2023.
- Unanimously approved stricken taxes from February 2022 for two mobile homes.
- Postponed action on an addendum to the interlocal agreement with Webster County for the Bladen Avenue Reconstruction Project.
