w09-02-21MSClittleLeague_78.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A Hastings police cruiser is shown in a parade in downtown Hastings Sept. 1, 2021. The Hastings City Council on Tuesday approved an addendum to a collective barganing agreement allowing police officers to live farther from work.

 Amy Roh

Individuals living up to one hour away from Hastings Police Department headquarters would be eligible for employment as HPD officers under an update to the city’s agreement with the police union approved Tuesday.

Gathered for their second regular February meeting at the City Building, Hastings City Council members voted 8-0 to approve an addendum to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 for fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, which was enacted Nov. 8, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0