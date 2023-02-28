Individuals living up to one hour away from Hastings Police Department headquarters would be eligible for employment as HPD officers under an update to the city’s agreement with the police union approved Tuesday.
Gathered for their second regular February meeting at the City Building, Hastings City Council members voted 8-0 to approve an addendum to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 for fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, which was enacted Nov. 8, 2021.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 is the collective bargaining agent for all of HPD’s sworn full-time police officers, corporals and sergeants.
Up to now, the current three-year agreement has required that officers live within 30 miles of the police station, 317 S. Burlington Ave.
The addendum approved Tuesday changes the residency requirement, plus one other provision to allow officers who are on call to be paid a stand-by supplement for remaining available to return to the police station within 60 minutes. Previously, the stand-by provision specified a 30-minute return time.
For perspective, a 30-mile radius of the Hastings police station includes Sutton to the east, Fairfield to the southeast, Grand Island to the north and Norman to the southwest. Meanwhile, a 60-minute drive can get a motorist to Geneva, Nelson, Hildreth or Henderson.
In written comments included in Tuesday’s council agenda packet, City Attorney Jesse Oswald said the addendum would allow the city of Hastings to remain competitive with other area law enforcement agencies for hiring.
“We need to be able to compete for talent and workforce, right?” Mayor Corey Stutte asked Oswald during the meeting.
“Absolutely, yes,” Oswald said.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf wrote in the packet that he had met with the local FOP president to discuss the pros and cons of the matter.
In the end, Metcalf wrote, staying competitive is key at a time when police departments everywhere are struggling to stay fully staffed.
“As a city, I think we need to strongly consider supporting and bolstering efforts that help with recruitment, such as this item,” he wrote.
Responding to questions from the council at Tuesday’s meeting, Oswald said several other Nebraska cities allow officers to live farther from work than Hastings has permitted up to now. These include Kearney, which allows officers to live 60 minutes away; Grand Island, which allows a 45-mile radius; and Beatrice, which allows a 45-minute radius.
Norfolk and Fremont each allow officers to live up to 20 miles away, Oswald said.
Council Vice President Butch Eley questioned changing the radius requirement to minutes from miles since it’s harder to definitively establish how long a commute will take than how far it is.
“I think I’d prefer to see miles,” Eley said.
In a counterpoint, however, Council President Matt Fong noted that the mileage between point A and point B doesn’t tell the whole story of how long it takes to travel between them, and that road conditions and other factors make a difference.
“I can see where the justification could come in for using minutes versus miles,” he said.
Oswald said Google Maps estimates would be used to establish the time required for a potential officer’s commute, just as they are for certain Hastings Utilities positions with a residency requirement.
Police Chief Adam Story said he didn’t care whether the radius requirement is expressed in minutes or miles and would defer to Oswald’s choice on that issue.
“Currently, 25% of our staff does not live in Hastings, Nebraska,” Story said. “Other communities are broadening their view to get quality candidates, and we want to do the same.”
The department’s authorized strength is 43 sworn officers, but that number includes the police chief and captains as well as the officers, corporals and sergeants who are covered by the FOP agreement. Hastings currently has eight officer vacancies, but four of those positions are new with this year’s budget and never have been filled.
Story said officials had analyzed the likely effect of amending the collective bargaining agreement and that he foresees no detriment to HPD’s service.
“It’s not going to hinder any of the services we provide,” Story said. “It’ll be a benefit for the agency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.