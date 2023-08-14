Enjoying “wholesome fun” with congregation members of First United Methodist Church, the community came out for a cornhole tournament, food and live music Saturday at First Street Brewery.
Brian Strom, a member of the church as well as the South Central Cornhole league, and helped coordinate the tournament.
“It’s nice to put the two together,” he said. “We wanted to get everybody together outside and have a good time. We’re here to have some wholesome fun.”
Strom said he was impressed with the 23 teams that came out for the initial tournament and they plan to make it an annual event.
In addition to being an outreach event to the community, the tournament doubled as a fundraiser for the church.
Kelly Sheets, a member of the church’s fundraising committee, said the money raised in the tournament and free-will offerings for food will go toward the local church’s general fund. Portion of beverage sales at First Street Brewery were going to the church as well.
“It will be for something done in the church,” he said. “People can actually see what their funds are going to.”
The fundraising committee also is planning a pickleball tournament for next year.
Sheets thanked the owners of First Street Brewery, Nathan and Jessi Hoeft, for their willingness to host the fundraiser.
“We like to do something that is community oriented,” she said. “We do it with so many different people.”
For the previous five years, the Hoefts have helped with a 0.5K fun run, but that didn’t occur this year.
When members of First United Methodist Church asked to partner with them, she said she and her husband were up to the challenge.
Jessi said they enjoy partnering with community organizations to provide entertainment to the community.
She said they helped obtain the necessary permits to close a one-block area of St. Joseph Avenue outside the brewery for the tournament, food and flatbed trailer used as a mobile stage for the evening.
The weather cooperated with planners and the doors to First Street Brewery were opened, making the block feel like an extension of the business for the afternoon.
Music played throughout the tournament with a live band taking the stage afterward.
Hoeft said free show was performed by the house band, made up of brewers and workers at the tap room.
“It’s just a nice thing to do on a Saturday afternoon,” she said.
