The Hastings Public School Board candidate forum will be 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lincoln Elementary School, 720 S. Franklin Ave. The date of the candidate forum was incorrectly reported in Wednesday’s Hastings Tribune.
Updates from Local Advertisers
Most Popular
Articles
- Under new coach, No. 8 Titans improve to 4-0 with 48-36 win over No. 7 Panthers
- Florida doctor banned from performing Brazilian butt-lifts following death at cosmetic surgery center
- Hastings man dies in grain silo accident
- New development west of Hastings Middle School to offer storage space
- City, mechanic excited about Hastings airport services agreement
- Florida man identified as victim in Crete skydiving accident
- City looks to lower levy rate for first time in six years
- Husker football: Where does it all go from here?
- Hastings man dies in motorcycle crash
- Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' dazzling, but murky beneath the surface
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.