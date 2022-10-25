The city of Hastings is accepting the deed for property damaged by fire, with the hope the ground once again will be available for construction.

Members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to accept a deed from Roxy Epperson for the property located at 1938 W. Eighth St. Council members Ted Schroeder and Jeniffer Beahm were absent.

