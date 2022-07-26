The city of Hastings now has a road map as it moves forward with road and parking lot projects.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to accept the Transportation and Parking Master Plan prepared by Denver engineering firm Kimley-Horn. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
The Transportation and Parking Master Plan began with community focus group meetings, a public open house and virtual public survey.
Public feedback was intended to help establish community priorities for trails, traffic flow, sidewalks, parking and transit.
Guiding principles include connectivity and equity, quality of life and fiscal responsibility.
The study analyzed crashes for 2015-19, identifying crash hot spots and mapping fatal and serious injury-involved crashes.
Funding sources were identified to help implement priorities.
The plan includes a recommendation to convert downtown one-way streets back to two-way, beginning with a small study to update traffic volumes from the 2005 study that looked at downtown traffic to help determine the best look for intersections.
Recommended projects were identified through previous planning efforts, stakeholder engagements, city staff input and current conditions analysis.
Twenty potential roadway projects, 17 intersection projects and eight potential bridge projects were identified.
For instance, the highest-rated roadway project was the intersection of Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
A final draft of the Transportation and Parking Master Plan was revealed during a town hall meeting on June 9. Feedback during the reveal largely centered around requests for better connectivity between south and north Hastings.
“We did get some feedback,” Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said. “Staff has the recommendations in this very important plan. There’s also some very good survey data for us to build upon and use in the future.”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said the Transportation and Parking Master Plan also included attention to downtown parking lots, trails and sidewalks, grade separations, and signs identifying the truck route.
Also during the meeting, the council conducted a public hearing on the amendment/discontinuance of the city of Hastings’ economic development reuse loan fund from 2018, which has a balance of about $7,500. No action was taken.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of LNJD Enterprises Inc., doing business as Papa Ray’s Pizza & Cafe, for a Class I liquor license at 2604 W. Second St., and unanimously approved the manager application of Lindsay N. Blythe in connection with the liquor license.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with IES Commercial
- Inc. for conversion of electrical distribution line voltage from 4.16 kv to 13.8 kv, from Second to Seventh streets and Briggs to Bellevue avenues in the amount of $1.7 million. The work was budgeted for 2021-22 and 2022-23 for a total of $925,000. The engineering estimate for the construction contract was $1.3 million. As with all commodities, pricing has increased significantly since budgets were put together a year ago.
- Unanimously approved board and commission appointments:
— Mike Hansen, reappointment to the Mechanical Examining Board from July 25, 2022, to July 25, 2024
— Susan Meeske, reappointment to the Utility Advisory Board from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2027
— Bruce Sandahl, replacement on the Museum Board from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2026
— Trent Kelly, reappointment to the Museum Board from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2026
