The Hastings Family YMCA’s renovation project is shaping up to be “a perfect round of golf.”
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting on Monday to approve of the interlocal agreement between Adams County, YMCA and city of Hastings to commit American Rescue Plan Act monies to the renovation and expansion at the YMCA’s 16th Street building. The city would commit $750,000 and the county $250,000 to the project. In return, city and county residents would be given free access to the Y’s walking/running track. Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent.
“That is a tangible asset that the citizens of Hastings can walk on and enjoy,” Mayor Corey Stutte said of the track. “That is certainly something that I think, from what I’ve heard, since the mall has not become the mall anymore, as far as indoor walking tracks go this is a great opportunity for our citizens.”
The Adams County Board of Commissioners approved its part of the agreement with the city and YMCA on July 5.
“We started moving dirt last week,” YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said during the meeting. “I think you’ll see full steam ahead. Honestly, one of our fundraising consultants said in order to get this done you have to play a perfect round of golf. I don’t golf, but I kind of know what that looks like and I think we did it. Thanks to you guys for all your time and effort.”
The original fundraising goal was $13.9 million. Of that total, $500,000 was to go to the YMCA’s endowment.
Total cost estimates are now around $19 million.
Stickels said $18.9 million has been raised so far.
As part of the project, the YMCA will renovate the 46,500 square feet of existing space at the 16th Street building and add a lot of square footage.
The Hastings Family YMCA’s two buildings — the original 16th Street YMCA and 18th Street — are in need of substantial repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and more streamlined layout for operational efficiency.
Based on a community survey and strategic planning by key stakeholders and leaders, the Y has reimagined a space that includes renovating and expanding the 16th Street facility and selling the 18th Street facility.
Grace Life Church will purchase the 18th Street building and lease the majority of the building back to the YMCA while construction is ongoing at the 16th Street building.
There will be an additional parking lot on the north side for staff and parents taking children to child care.
Two new basketball courts will be added to the east side of the building.
The 16th Street pool will remain open through the swimming season until mid-March. The pool then will be closed through the end of August 2023.
The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
The Hastings Family YMCA received a $5 million grant from the state through LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations to assist with capital projects that were delayed due to COVID-19.
The YMCA was one of a handful of organizations in Hastings to receive funds through LB566.
Stickels thanked council and city staff members for their work on the project.
“I know you guys get beat up up here,” he said. “Your staff gets beat up with negative stuff. These guys, all of them have been so helpful. Even my architect from Lincoln and Omaha said, ‘These guys have been so easy to work with and have done everything we’ve asked and responded to emails in a very quick manner.’ ”
Councilman Matt Fong thanked Stickels for his work on the project.
“Thank you for your work,” Fong said. “I know the Y plays a really important role in our community. I think it’s a really important asset for community members and certainly appreciate you and the mayor committing the time and the energy to figure out a great public partnership for us to be involved in. I think it’s just a win-win for the community members.”
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved the consent agenda.
That included ratification of the June 29 termination letter sent by airport manager Matt Kuhr to JB Air Exec LLC charter air service terminating the December 2021 lease between the city of Hastings and JB Air Exec, effective Sept. 30.
Air Exec manager Anthony Chisano attended the meeting and asked the council not to approve the termination.
The city is terminating the agreement to bring in a new business into the space currently occupied by Air Exec. City officials continue to negotiate with Air Exec on a new agreement for a new space.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the application of Meaning on the Journey LLC doing business as Back Alley Bakery for a Class C liquor license at 609 W. Second St., and unanimously approved the manager application of Kili M. Wenburg in connection with the liquor license.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the request of Victoria Winfield for a conditional use permit for a commercial kennel at property commonly addressed as 815 W. 22nd St.
- Unanimously approved the city’s request for a contract amendment to Community Development Block Grant Project, Hastings Downtown Revitalization Project. The amendment includes an extension of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development/city contract end date from Aug. 20, 2022, to Feb. 20, 2023.
The need for an extension request is due to delays such as winter weather and the Bert’s Pharmacy fire and work on the project at 705 W. Second St. The need for an extension of the contract end date has been discussed with NDED program representatives.
This is the second contract extension requested by the city. The first, due to supply chain issues, extended the contract to Aug. 20.
