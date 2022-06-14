The property that eventually will hold the planned new Adams County jail will be annexed into the corporate limits of the city of Hastings.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the third and final reading of Ordinance No. 4703, the voluntary annexation of property generally located on the southeast corner of Baltimore Avenue and M Street into the corporate limits of the city of Hastings.
Councilmen Matt Fong and Butch Eley were absent.
Like all ordinances, the voluntary annexation of the jail property will be effective 15 days from passage.
Also on Monday, council members unanimously approved an agreement with Elsbury Construction LLC for the M Street water main installation for Water Extension District 2022-1 from Baltimore to Bellevue avenues to supply the jail with water.
Additionally, a paving district has been proposed to improve M Street, which isn’t paved. City engineering will complete paving M Street after the heavy machinery and trucks for construction of the jail have completed the majority of their work.
The water and paving districts are being processed by Lee Vrooman, the city’s director of engineering, and aren’t required to move forward with the approval of the voluntary annexation according to the city’s existing annexation policy.
Because the annexation was requested, the action to approve it was routine and elicited no public comment. No discussion took place regarding the annexation during a council meeting on Monday that lasted 11 minutes.
Dale Curtis, the member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners leading efforts to establish the new jail, said in an interview Monday afternoon before the council meeting that the county wanted one supplier for all of the utilities, including natural gas.
“If we’re annexed in, (Hastings Utilities) can provide us with gas and the rate’s cheaper,” Curtis said. “That’s why we did it.”
He estimated a savings on natural gas of about $30,000 per year.
Adams County voters approved in November 2020 a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
Because of financial constraints, the scope of the project was scaled back to a 156-bed jail and the justice center components were eliminated.
The 11-acre project site near M Street and U.S. Highway 281, on the south edge of Hastings, will allow for future expansions if needed, possibly including the courtrooms and office space that may make the building a justice center as planned originally.
The jail will include a small space for the county sheriff’s office.
Project architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha and Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk looked at alternative building supplies.
Total project costs, including soft costs, now are estimated to be a little over $37 million due to fuel surcharges for materials.
Working with the city of Hastings was a good experience, Curtis said.
“They just bent over backwards for us,” he said.
Curtis said the jail is still on schedule to be completed in summer 2023.
He asked about the project’s progress during a construction meeting last week.
“They said everything looks to be on schedule,” he said. “So, we’re doing all right. We haven’t been shut down because of the weather too much. We’re getting the parts. They say it looks good.”
In other business Monday, the council:
— Was introduced to Leanne Doose, the city’s new public information manager.
— Unanimously approved the application of Jelsh Ventures, doing business as Art Bar, for a Class C liquor license at 647 W. Second St.
— Unanimously approved the manager application of Cortney J. Davis in connection with the Class C liquor license for Art Bar, 647 W. Second St.
