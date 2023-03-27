Heartwell island 2
The island in Heartwell Lake is shown Monday. The island was cleared of trees over the winter after an accumulation of storm damage took its toll on them.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

While storm damage to trees has left the small island in the lake at Heartwell Park temporarily without shade, park visitors should find a gazebo-style shelter available there later this year to help them beat the heat.

Gathered Monday at the City Building for their second regular March meeting, members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-2 to approve a bid for $103,649 to supply and install a 24-foot-diameter octagonal structure on the island, complete with cupola.

