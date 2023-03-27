While storm damage to trees has left the small island in the lake at Heartwell Park temporarily without shade, park visitors should find a gazebo-style shelter available there later this year to help them beat the heat.
Gathered Monday at the City Building for their second regular March meeting, members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-2 to approve a bid for $103,649 to supply and install a 24-foot-diameter octagonal structure on the island, complete with cupola.
Councilmen Steve Huntley and Marc Rowan dissented.
Jeff Hassenstab, director of the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department, told council members the island was cleared of trees over the winter, while the lake was frozen, after storms in the last couple of years left the last of the standing trees in sorry shape.
City Council President Matt Fong, whose Fourth Ward includes the park, gathered input from a number of neighborhood residents about what might be built there. Those discussions led to the bid from Crouch Recreation Inc. of Elkhorn for the 24-foot Poligon Carmel Shelter set in concrete and supported by 6-inch-diameter columns.
The specified color is “Patrician Bronze.”
Fong told the council he had gathered opinions on the project through a neighborhood Facebook page, by meeting with neighbors at his home or theirs, and through other interactions.
He said he had collected 14 comments through the Facebook page and had been part of five or six other conversations about the project.
Neighbors wanted to see a potential structure be aesthetically appropriate for the area and also be sturdy since many park users visit the island.
“It needs to be something that can withstand the test of time and a little more use,” he said.
Hassenstab said the initial concept was for a less expensive structure, but that neighborhood input had changed that, and that consequently the project now has run $28,649 above its allocation in the city’s budget for fiscal 2022-23.
“The final design was purely based on public feedback,” he said.
Crouch Recreation’s project bid specifies a structure with a 7.5-foot entry height, stained tongue and groove, a multi-rib Patrician Bronze metal roof, clerestory and overhead ornamentation, round specialty columns, a vented cupola and electrical access.
The structure would be built on a 5-inch concrete pad that is 32 feet in diameter with a 30-by-5-foot connection walk.
The construction work, including dirt and concrete work and installation of electrical conduit, would be handled by Dostal’s Construction of Gretna. Dostal’s portion of the bid amounts to $45,118.
The city would save $4,894 by using the Sourcewell Purchasing program, Hassenstab wrote in his City Council packet summary.
The project is being paid for by the city’s Parks & Recreation Sales Tax Fund. But because the project won’t be built until early fall, a portion of the cost will need to be carried ahead into the 2023-24 budget for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Hassenstab wrote.
In public comment at the start of Monday’s meeting, a few residents said they were surprised to see the gazebo bid pop up on the agenda with little or no advance discussion.
“It came up really quick, and I don’t think there’s been a lot of conversation about it,” said Roger Coffman, who doesn’t live in the neighborhood but is active with the Hastings Citizens With a Voice organization.
Coffman, a former city councilman who has a background in property development and management, said the size of the gazebo “overwhelms” the island.
While Heartwell Park is a “gem” for the community, Coffman said, the city might not need so costly a project there.
“I look at it, and I think trees and benches would be good and save the money,” he said.
Peg Wallace, another member of Citizens With a Voice, said she sees the planned structure as obtrusive and not “earthy” enough in tone to match the park environment.
“I would ask you to table it so we as citizens can give a little more input,” Wallace said.
Willis Hunt, a former city engineer, city councilman and City Planning Commission member, said he wished the proposal had gone through the Planning Commission for discussion and community input.
“I’m surprised by all this,” Hunt said. “I don’t think this was ever on the Planning Commission agenda.”
Hunt said Hastings should make better use of its Planning Commission meetings as a forum for informing the public about proposed projects and gathering feedback.
Fong, who lives in the Heartwell Park neighborhood, said he felt good about the local conversation surrounding the gazebo project.
He noted that new trees can be planted on the island, but that they will take many years to begin producing shade.
City Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who represents the Fourth Ward along with Fong, said he had heard plenty of complaints about the loss of trees on the island, but that the input he had received on the gazebo prior to Monday was positive.
“Until today, I hadn’t gotten any negative feedback about the gazebo at all,” Hartmann said.
Huntley said it might be nice to have a gazebo on the island, but that he would like the city to reach out to local high school and college construction classes to see if they might want to build a structure there as an educational project, helping increase the sense of community pride in the improvement and perhaps saving the city some money in the process.
“I’m probably going to vote no on (the Crouch bid) because I think we can probably utilize some other assets we have in the community on this,” Huntley said.
Rowan asked how many community members had been given an opportunity to comment on the project proposal.
In other business Monday, the council heard comments from several audience members for and against proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 6 on the South Street and Elm Avenue alignments in east Hastings, which include construction of a roundabout at Elm and South to replace the existing 3-Points curve and its non-perpendicular intersections.
Scott Kvols, president of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., and Mat Habrock, immediate past chair of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, put their respective organizations on record in favor of moving ahead with the project as designed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Other speakers noted impacts to businesses in the area and expressed concerns about motorist and pedestrian safety in the area of the roundabout.
Mike Bruns of Big Dally’s Deli, which has one of its two restaurant locations at South and Elm, said his family has been planning on a Highway 6 project for the entire 20 years it has operated that store, and that he was always in favor of it until the roundabout became part of the picture.
“Ordinarily I always want to support Hastings (projects), but I am against the roundabout part the way it’s laid out,” Bruns said.
His daughter-in-law, Rebecca Bruns, made a presentation on behalf of the business. She said the proposed roundabout as currently portrayed and located would be much more disruptive to Big Dally’s and take more of its property than the family had anticipated with any U.S. 6 project.
Both Mike and Rebecca Bruns invited council members and city officials to visit with them about their concerns and seek solutions.
“I don’t want to come to you with only complaints,” Rebecca said. “My family would like to offer suggestions.”
