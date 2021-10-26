Members of the Hastings City Council have approved the second and final reading of a rezoning ordinance for a proposed tunnel car wash on North Burlington Avenue.
Council members conducted the public hearing for the issue, as well as for a conditional use permit for the car wash, at their Oct. 11 meeting. At that meeting, council members approved the first reading of the rezoning ordinance but waited until Monday to pass the second and final readings.
Ordinances require three readings for passage. Typically, the council approves the second and third readings of an ordinance right after the first vote, to pass the issue in a single council meeting.
Kayton Development LLC of Seward purchased five properties on the west side of Burlington Avenue between 13th and Hill streets, where the car wash will be located. Those properties are now vacant.
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm asked that the developers retain the existing large canopy trees surrounding the property.
“I think that as we’re looking at trying to blend this in with some of the area we have surrounding this, those trees just make a beautiful entrance,” she said. “I think it will help a little bit more.”
Council members also on Monday unanimously approved a resolution for the conditional use permit for the car wash.
There are seven conditions, including providing specific details for the accessible parking space as a van-accessible space with building permit; and working with the neighbor to the south of what is currently 1301 N. Burlington Ave. to establish a private easement for the sewer line that services that property and ensure that there is nothing built over this line other than impervious surface or landscaping.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a contract amendment for an extension of time to the Community Development Block Grant Hastings Downtown revitalization project. It is an extension of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and city contract end date from Nov. 20, 2021, to Aug. 20, 2022, for the former Dollar General building in downtown.
“The need for this is the supply chain issues,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said. “There’s windows that have been ordered to replace the areas that have been bricked up. They have not been delivered as of yet.”
The city has been working on this with the NDED and South Central Economic Development District.
“This was their suggestion, to ask for an extension, so those windows could be received and installed,” Ptak said.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution making stop and yield sign changes at 26th Street and Osborne Drive East.
The existing stop sign will be removed and a new yield sign will be installed on the northeast corner of the intersection. A new stop sign will be installed at the southeast corner of the intersection.
A couple Hastings residents spoke about the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I hope it’s a temporary deal that it’s needed at that position,” Roger Coffman said.
He cited reporting of a recent traffic study that showed there were 600 vehicles per day on Osborne Drive East south of 26th Street.
“You look at that and you think, ‘Boy, that’s pretty sad that we went from 4,800 cars prior to the closure of the viaduct down to 600 cars a day,” Coffman said. “The lifeblood of a commercial property is traffic.”
Tim Leonard lives on the 1900 block of North Kansas Avenue.
“So I’m pretty familiar with the neighborhood and the area,” he said. “I know there does need to be traffic addressed in the neighborhood. I think the current plan is a good one regarding 26th Street and placing a yield sign there, also the stop sign on northbound Osborne Drive East.”
He requested better snow removal in that area.
“It’s a unique neighborhood,” he said. “There’s a lot of Hastings Utilities infrastructure located in the neighborhood, most notably the original peak shaving plant, which mixes propane into an air/gas mixture to keep our natural gas rates down.”
He said it also is important to have clear emergency access to the Union Pacific Railroad line.
