Members of the Hastings City Council approved a request Monday from Hastings Catholic Schools to vacate Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Council members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting to recommend approval of the vacation of the right-of-way of Kansas Avenue between Fifth to Sixth streets and the adjacent alley running east and west between Kansas and St. Joseph avenues. Councilman Ted Schroeder was absent.
The request relates to a five-year, $10 million capital campaign to renovate St. Cecilia High School and address other needs within the school system including enhanced teacher pay. Of that total, more than $8 million would go toward physical improvements.
While vacating that block of Kansas Avenue will allow for an addition to the east side of St. Cecilia for a secure entrance and office area, more classrooms and a new chapel, the closure also is intended to improve student safety.
“We’ve been fortunate that there have been no serious accidents,” the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer for Hastings Catholic Schools, told council members. “We’re grateful for that. It’ll be a blessing to provide safety for those concerned if the closing of Kansas from Fifth to Sixth would come to pass.”
There are about 2,500 crossings of Kansas Avenue each school day by students and staff walking back and forth between the high school and adjacent middle school on the west side of the street and the gymnasiums, fine arts center and cafeteria on the east side. With 176 school days, that means about 440,000 crossings of Kansas Avenue each academic year.
“We’ve been fortunate there’s no serious injuries have been realized between Fifth and Sixth on Kansas where a student will typically cross an average eight times each day,” Brouillette said.
Hastings Catholic Schools has been working with affected public and private utility owners to relocate or reinforce utilities as needed.
The plan is to commence construction during the spring and summer.
The street closure will take effect May 9.
Dan Sheehy, a St. Cecilia alumnus and father of four, spoke in favor of the project. Sheehy is one of the campaign chairs.
Mark Callahan, chief operating officer of Mary Lanning Healthcare, also spoke in favor of the project. He said St. Cecilia has been a good neighbor to the hospital, which sits north of the school on the other side of Seventh Street.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said one of the requirements for the closure was to have a traffic study and to demonstrate that the adjacent roadways wouldn’t be affected.
JEO Consulting completed the study. The study details three changes to the flow of traffic with the potential traffic closure.
First, the intersection of Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue would become a three-way stop-controlled T-intersection. Second, all access to the school parking lot south of the gymnasium would come off of Colorado Avenue because there no longer will be access out of the west side on Kansas Avenue. Third, Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues would be converted into a one-way, eastbound street.
According to the traffic projections, the changes mostly would affect the Fifth Street and Denver Avenue intersections.
Vrooman said the traffic study found no significant impacts from closing the block of Kansas Avenue.
Based on the information presented, he recommended Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets be closed along with the changes to the adjacent streets.
Separate from the one-block closure of Kansas Avenue, the city’s ongoing transportation and parking study is looking at the possibility of making a change to the one-way grid in downtown.
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked Hastings Catholic Schools for its thoughtfulness in working on the closure request.
“I know this is one of the first conversations we had after I became mayor is we all came in and sat down, and that’s been several years,” said Stutte, who was first elected in 2016. “So I know it’s been a long time waiting. I appreciate you doing your diligence and taking your time to get this done.”
Also during the meeting, council members:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of Art Bar LLC, doing business as “Art Bar,” for a Class C Liquor License at 647 W. Second St.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Alyssa R. Anders in connection with the Class C Liquor License of Art Bar LLC dba “Art Bar” located at 647 W. Second St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4694 changing the official zoning district map to rezone Lot 2, Copple 3rd Subdivision on the west edge of Hastings on 12th Street from agricultural to urban single-family residential and single-family large lot residential. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement to act on an ordinance at three readings and approved the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4695 for the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone 1670 E. 70th St., in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, from Agricultural to Single-Family Large Lot Residential. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement to act on an ordinance at three readings and approved the ordinance on second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Bierman Subdivision at 1670 E 70th St. in the extra-territorial jurisdiction.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for the Wendell Starr Subdivision on South Marian Road within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a three-phase substation transformer for Don Henry Substation from Maddox Industrial Transformer in the amount of $252,000.
- Unanimously approved moving the next regular City Council meeting from Monday, Feb. 28 to Tuesday, March 1.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4696 vacating the 14-foot alley abutting Lots 4-9, Block 22 of Randolph and Bowers Subdivision and vacating the 14-foot alley abutting Lots 1-4 and Lots 11-14 in Kay’s Subdivision with property vesting with the owners of the adjacent property and the city of Hastings retaining utility easements. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement to act on an ordinance at three readings and approved the ordinance on second and final reading.
