Downtown Hastings has reaped quite a local match on its Community Development Block Grant funding over the last few years and hopes to continue such investment.
Members of the Hastings City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to approve an application from the Community Redevelopment Authority for Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Façade Program forgivable loan funding in the amount of $297,763 at 705 W. Second St., which is the former location of the Dollar General and Schweser’s stores.
CDBG funding has generated a little over $8 million in private investment “and (we) have some incredible projects to show for it,” said Randy Chick, executive director of the CRA.
“We would appreciate your support for one more round,” he said.
Funding for the project will come from CDBG Downtown Revitalization grant funds and the local match provided by the Community Redevelopment Authority.
The CRA is seeking a forgivable loan to assist with the renovation of the façade of the building, including removal and replacement of all main-floor storefront windows and doors as well as all upper-level windows. The total estimated costs for the facade are $325,000 and it is the CRA’s belief that these renovations will make the building more marketable and attract significant private investment.
“We’ve done this one other time where we renovated the façade prior to having the developer,” Chick said. “It makes the property more marketable, so we hope to attract more private investment to the building.”
The Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office has reviewed plans for the project and determined that there is no adverse effect on the Hastings Downtown Historic District.
This is Hastings’ fourth Community Development Block Grant for downtown.
“The previous three have generated just over $1 million in grants from the Department of Economic Development for downtown revitalization,” Chick said. “We have been matching that with funds from the Community Redevelopment Authority.”
The funds remaining in the 2019 grant application were recommended for another project, but the financing fell through on that. The downtown revitalization committee has recommended approval of the renovation of the façade of the former Dollar General store instead. It includes the entire frontage.
“We think it’ll make a huge impact on the look of the downtown area and that block,” Chick said.
The CRA owns the property.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution approving levy authority for the CRA.
The CRA is allowed a maximum of 2.6 cents per $100 of taxable valuation. Chick said that amount would generate about $415,606 for the next fiscal year.
Council President Ginny Skutnik thanked Chick.
“I think this is the perfect time to say thank you for all that the CRA and the BID do for our community,” she said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved moving the starting time of the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting on Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Unanimously approved of the calling of a special council meeting on Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
- Unanimously approved of a resolution authorizing allowable 1% increase in restricted funds.
- Unanimously approved postponing action until Sept. 27 on the request of Terrick LLC for an amendment to a conditional use permit for an extended stay area in a recreational vehicle.
