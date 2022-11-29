Heartland Pet Connection will continue to provide animal sheltering services for the city of Hastings.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve Heartland Pet Connection’s bid, which was the only one received.
The bid met all the requirements of the request for proposals. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
The cost of the new contract for the first nine months, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, would be $43,500.
The first full year, beginning Oct. 1, 2023, would be $64,000.
After that, the contract includes an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers.
The contract concludes Sept. 30, 2028.
The total fee schedule also is included in the contract.
Heartland Pet Connection has provided animal sheltering services for the city since the shelter was established in 2004.
The former agreement, for which the city paid Heartland Pet Connection $52,000 annually, last was renewed Jan. 28, 2013.
Monday’s action comes after the council discussed and received updates during the October work session about the negotiation process with Heartland Pet Connection.
Police Chief Adam Story had led negotiations for the city since spring 2021.
The city of Hastings delivers an average of 480 animals per year to the current animal sheltering service.
On Monday, Story said the new contract was well written by outgoing City Attorney Clint Schukei and Assistant City Attorney Jesse Oswald, who was appointed on Monday to be the new city attorney.
“Moving forward, this is a contract that a lot was taken into consideration with what the animal providers had said were past issues and also things we saw that needed to be cleaned up,” Story said.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the chief elected official to sign an application for Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $217,000 for Pacha Soap Co.’s expansion project. The amount includes $210,000 for working capital and equipment purchases, and $7,000 for general administration of the project.
According to the contract, 57 current full-time jobs will be maintained for at least a year. In addition, Pacha will add seven new jobs, four of which will be held by individuals who meet the low to moderate income national objectives.
The total project amount is $427,000.
Pacha will provide invoices and source documents to the South Central Economic Development District. The city will receive those funds and will conditionally move them to the Hastings Economic Development Corp., which will execute documents with Pacha.
Half of the CDBG amount will be a forgivable loan. Half will be paid back after 30 months.
In other business, the council:
— Unanimously approved a claim of Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $1,460.
— Unanimously approved the application of Corner Building LLC, for Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Facade Program forgivable loan funding in the amount of $100,000 for a façade renovation project at 701 and 711 W. First St.
— Unanimously approved access and utilities easement agreement between CI Properties LLC and the city of Hastings.
— Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing year-end certification of the city street superintendent for calendar year 2022 with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The city of Hastings receives an incentive payment of $7,500 for having a certified street superintendent.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4723 repealing Ordinance No. 4707 and creating Water Extension District No. 2022-2, Lakeview 10th Addition. An 8-inch water main will be installed from approximately Martin Drive to 33rd Street on Lakeview Avenue, connecting two existing 8-inch water mains. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement for a second and third reading, and passed the ordinance.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4724 repealing Ordinance No. 4708 and creating Sewer Extension District No. 2022-1, Lakeview 10th Addition. An 8-inch main will be installed to serve the houses from Martin Drive to 33rd Street on Lakeview Avenue, connecting into existing 8-inch sewer mains. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement for a second and third reading, and passed the ordinance.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4725 repealing Ordinance No. 4709 and creating Street Improvement District 2022-2, Lakeview 10th Addition. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement for a second and third reading, and passed the ordinance.
— Unanimously approved a resolution approving the plans, specifications and authorization to advertise for bids for Lakeview 10th Water Extension District 2022-2 and Sewer Extension District 2022-1. The project will connect Martin Drive to 33rd Street.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance 4726 amending City Code, school zones. In the previous city code, St. Cecilia’s school zone included the portion of Kansas Avenue from Fifth to Sixth streets that was closed for the addition to the school. This city code amendment moves the school zone to Sixth Street and cleans up this section of the code.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance 4727 conveying ownership of a tract of land south of Cornhusker Avenue in the Naval Ammunition Depot commonly referred to as Well 20 to adjacent landowner Clint A. Bostock for $250. City water and wastewater superintendent Brandan Lubken said the well’s pump and motor were removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.