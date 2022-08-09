p07-31-21MSCpineave1.jpg (copy)
A truck crosses the Pine Avenue BNSF railroad crossing ON July 28, 2021. The crossing is among the first two to be updated as the city works to implement a railroad quiet zone

 Laura Beahm/Tribune/

Agreements for the first phase of the BNSF Railway quiet crossing project were approved Monday, and construction looks to begin next spring.

Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting to approve the agreement with Ben Engel Construction of Hastings in the amount of $540,766.

