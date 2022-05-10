To ensure compliance to reliability standards and regulatory requirements, the Hastings City Council has approved an unbudgeted additional staff member.
Council members voted 6-0 during their regular meeting Monday to approve hiring a compliance manager. Council members Butch Eley and Joy Huffaker were absent.
The compliance manager position will help support and maintain supervisory control and data acquisition as well as ensure compliance and adherence with critical infrastructure protection reliability standards and regulatory requirements as identified by the North American Electric Reliability Corp.
the position would fulfill many of the duties that had been handled by former Hastings Utilities information technology manager Jake Frerichs, who took a job with another large electric utility in Nebraska.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said although the position is unbudgeted, funding is available.
The position also would administer an overall utility security program.
The NERC CIP plan is a set of standards aimed at regulating, enforcing, monitoring and managing the security of the Bulk Electric System in North America.
Also during the meeting, the city recognized municipal employees in other departments who provided a lot of assistance with the Bert’s Pharmacy Fire at 700 W. Second St. on March 13.
“It was a significant event downtown and required a significant amount of resources for us to be able to mitigate that appropriately,” Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling said.
In this case, it was employees in the street and water departments.
“We feel that they went above and beyond what was required of their normal duties,” he said. “For example, members of the street department came in in the middle of the night and provided traffic control devices and put up fencing to secure the building. When we have a fire that significant, we have a lot of debris that gets out on the street, and they spend time cleaning out the storm drains so that water can drain properly.”
Water department crews ensured proper maintenance of water mains.
Mayor Corey Stutte handed certificates of appreciation to eight employees.
“Your assistance at this incident represents an invaluable dedication to the city of Hastings and the citizens we serve,” the certificate stated. “Thank you for your diligence, dedication and efforts.”
In other business, the council:
- Voted 6-0 to approving the application of Valentinis LLC, an upscale martini bar and art gallery at 3609 Cimarron Plaza, Suite 135 for a Class “C” liquor license.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Valerie N. Brock in connection with the Class “C” liquor license of Valentinis at 3609 Cimarron Plaza, Suite 135.
- Unanimously approved the application of Holiday Inn Express-Hastings for a Class “C” liquor license at 3605 Cimarron Plaza.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Margarita T. Younes-Holz in connection with the Class “C” liquor license of Holiday Inn Express-Hastings, 3605 Cimarron Plaza.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Ross and Kara Parde for a conditional use permit for an entertainment venue for property commonly addressed as 3030 and 3045 South Marian Road in the extra-territorial jurisdiction of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 4703, requesting voluntary annexation to bring a tract of land including the new county jail into the corporate limits of the city of Hastings for property generally located on the southeast corner of Baltimore Avenue and M Street.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4704, amending the zoning district map to change zoning from “R-1 Single Family Residential District” and “A, Agricultural District” to “A, Agricultural District” for property generally located at the end of West 16th Street, west of Westbrook Drive in the extra-territorial jurisdiction of Hastings. The council also unanimously approved suspending the rules and going to a second and final reading.
- Unanimously approved the final plat for Orchard Subdivision at West I Street between Lincoln and Hastings avenues.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Hastings Catholic Schools Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4705 creating water extension district 2022-1 for the new jail, M Street from Baltimore to Bellevue avenues.
- Unanimously approved board appointments:
— Airport Advisory Board: Brent Hoops from May 4, 2018, to Feb. 1, 2023, appointment as chairman; Jason Haase from May 9, 2022, to Feb. 1, 2025
— City Planning Commission: Jody Stutzman from May 9, 2022, to Nov. 1, 2025, appointment as alternate
