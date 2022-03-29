With the intent of promoting timely completion and feasible costs for water service line replacement, the city of Hastings soon will be seeking a boring machine operator and master plumber.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to approve hiring the two positions.
“Securing contractors for the installation of water service lines has been a challenge over the past few years,” said Brandan Lubken, Hastings Utilities superintendent of water and wastewater operations, as he introduced the addition of the positions. “We have yet to find a contractor to complete the 2021 capitalized water service work.”
The city recently initiated a water main replacement program to update the city’s antiquated infrastructure and remove lead pipe. Lubken said the main replacement program alone will require an average of 80 full lead service replacements and average about 110 non-lead service tie-overs annually.
“This is enough work to keep an installation crew busy all year,” he said. “Relying on contractors year after year is likely to set us off our goal of removing all lead water services in 20 years.”
According to the utility department’s cost analysis, it’s been shown that securing the water department’s own crew would be more cost-effective.
“The city needs reliable, annualized project completion coupled with equitable and predictable costs for the water main replacement program to succeed as planned,” Lubken said. “Securing our own water service installation crew will be a strong tool as we address our ever-aging infrastructure and work to get lead free.”
Over the last few years, contracted full water service leak replacement has averaged $4,000 per replacement.
There were two bidders for water main replacement in 2021-2022. The bidders averaged $6,000 per replacement.
“We think we can do that for around $2,600 based on our cost feasibility analysis,” Lubken said. “That’s with bringing two people aboard — one boring machine operator and one master plumber.”
There is the potential for federal and state level funding for lead service replacement.
“We’re abreast of that and staying very aware as those funds become available to us,” he said.
Councilman Ted Schroeder asked whether there is an adequate pool of qualified candidates to fill those two positions.
“I hope so,” Lubken said. “Boring is a very popular way of putting things in the ground anymore. There’s internet companies, there’s cable companies, also plumbing entities.”
Hiring the master plumber might be interesting because that is a bit more unique.
Lubken said after the meeting the hiring process for the positions should begin soon.
Also during the meeting, Marcy Luth with Grand Island accounting firm AMGL reported on the city’s annual audit for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021.
The city once again received an unmodified opinion.
“That’s always what you want when you go through an audit,” she said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a Case 590SN backhoe for the gas department from Titan Machinery of Lincoln in the amount of $126,273, which replaces a 2010 backhoe.
- Unanimously approved the release of a 20-foot utility and access easement for Lot 4, Block 3, Lochland Meadows Subdivision Number Ten.
- Unanimously approved of the preliminary/final plat for Landmark Implement Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the addition to the existing Planned District Development Plan for Theatre District LLC, commonly addressed as 3101 W. 12th St. The addition includes 11 conditions, most of which address a variety of requirements.
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing supplemental agreement No. 1 regarding maintenance and operation of traffic signal control devices at U.S. Highway 34/281 and North Shore Drive. This is an amendment to the original agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation that was approved on December 13, 2021. The amendment adds the signal at North Shore Drive to the agreement. Bids for the work on the signals from Second Street to North Shore Drive are scheduled to be received back in May 2022 with work to follow.
