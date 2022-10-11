Hastings’ new city administrator, Shawn Metcalf, will start work Dec. 15 if not sooner.
That is what Metcalf said in a video conference call during the Hastings City Council meeting Monday.
Metcalf, 36, has worked as city manager/CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming, since 2020. The council approved hiring Metcalf during its Sept. 27 meeting.
Council members voted 7-0 Monday to approve Metcalf’s contract, which includes a starting annual base salary of $188,953, which represents step 4 on the city’s eight-step wage plan. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city reached the agreement with Metcalf last week.
“It’s been a really good process,” Metcalf said. “Thank you, Mayor. Clint (City Attorney Clint Schukei) and Lori (Human Resources Director Lori Hartman) were very helpful getting us to this point.”
He thanked the mayor and council and the hiring committee that was put together.
“I feel really honored and grateful for the opportunity. I’ve already had quite a few residents that have reached out, employees, council members that have given me a very warm welcome to the community. I’m extremely excited to come to Hastings.”
Metcalf said the latest day he would start would be Dec. 15, and it might be sooner than that.
He said he would officially notify the Rawlins council of his resignation on Tuesday. His current contract says he must give a 45-day notice.
“I told Shawn we’re happy to have him out here as soon as he could get here,” Stutte said. “We’re excited to have him on board.”
The council also unanimously approved Metcalf’s moving and relocation agreement.
According to the contract, the city agrees to reimburse Metcalf for actual lodging and meal expenses for his family en route from Rawlins to Hastings. Mileage costs for moving two personal automobiles shall be reimbursed at the current Internal Revenue Service-allowable rate of 62.5 cents per mile.
The city agrees to pay an interim housing supplement of $2,000 per month.
Metcalf shall be reimbursed, or the city may pay directly, for the expenses of packing and moving from temporary housing to permanent housing during the first year of this agreement.
The city shall reimburse Metcalf for the direct costs associated with the sale of Metcalf’s existing personal residence for real estate agents’ fees and other closing costs that are directly associated with the sale of the house. This reimbursement should not exceed the sum of $10,000.
