Members of the Hastings City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to award a $99,550 concrete drive and parking contract for the city’s solid waste landfill to Ben Engel Construction.
The project is to replace the existing 30-year-old asphalt drive from Southern Hills Drive into the facility.
The area sees heavy truck traffic daily as the trucks go on and off the scales. The project also includes a new paved area by the fueling station and an area north of the existing shop building for equipment parking.
The low bid is consistent with pricing the city has received for other concrete projects this past year and is reflective of contractor workload and staffing.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Voted 7-0-1 approved a $1,413 claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair. Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to execute documents necessary to obtain and maintain a letter of credit from Five Points Bank of Hastings in the amount of $2,784,460 to satisfy the performance guarantee obligations related to the Hastings Groundwater Contamination Site as part of the agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- Unanimously approved the release of easement over the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Marian Road.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4678 amending Hastings City Code chapter 8 pertaining to alcoholic beverages. There were minor revisions made, one being removal of the fee table from the city code and insertion of the table into the 2021-22 fee resolution, which goes into effect Oct. 1. Stated reason for the change is that the placement of the occupation tax portion better serves the public in the fee resolution, where other city fees and occupancy taxes are located.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the city of Hastings employee handbook revision to adhere to the city’s recent comparability study.
