Former Dollar General
Matt and Jacque Cranson, owners of Small Town Famous, are proposing renovation of the building at 705 W. Second St.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Small Town Famous will be moving as well as adding to the Hastings tax base.

Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a plan modification for the Wolbach Building project at 705 W. Second St.

