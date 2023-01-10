Small Town Famous will be moving as well as adding to the Hastings tax base.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve a plan modification for the Wolbach Building project at 705 W. Second St.
Jacque and Matt Cranson own the Small Town Famous screen printing and retail business, currently located at 733 W. Second St. They are purchasing 705 W. Second St. as Bad Sportz Inc.
Currently, all levels of the building at 705 W. Second St. are vacant.
Tax-increment financing will be used to aid in rehabilitation expenses associated with redevelopment of the entirety of the building.
The company intends to redevelop the first floor as a mixed production and retail space, the mezzanine for company offices, the second floor as a large retail market, the basement as an occupiable space for makers and crafters, and the third floor for storage with the possibility of development at a later date.
The project will result in renovating the historic building into a combination of commercial and retail space that the developers say would not be possible without the use of TIF.
Councilman Butch Eley thanked Jacque Cranson, who was in attendance at the council meeting, for taking on the project and adding jobs.
“It’s going to take a large, empty storefront and rehab it and be a very big addition to Second Street,” he said.
Cranson said, based on her own research, this project will be unique for an area between Kansas City and Denver.
“Not even sure if there’s a project even in those large cities like this,” she said. “So I’m excited to bring a lot of people into Hastings.”
The Cransons own Small Town Famous’ current home, which is the ground floor of a building with condominiums in the upper levels.
As Small Town Famous eventually moves into 705 W. Second St., the Cransons are open to ideas for 733 W. Second St.
The building at 705 W. Second St. most recently housed a Dollar General store.
In the years since its construction in 1875, it also has been home to department stores: Wolbach’s, Wolbach and Brach, Brach’s, Brach-Thompson and Schweser’s.
The CRA acquired the Wolbach building, as well as additional buildings in the area, about six years ago.
The entire project is anticipated to cost $2.564 million. Of that amount, $1.504 million comes from bank financing, $200,000 comes from owner equity, $330,000 each from a CRA loan and TIF loan, and $200,000 from an HEDC loan.
The funds will be used for site acquisition, demolition and site development, engineering and architecture, façade and exterior enhancements, repair and rehabilitation, and miscellaneous development costs.
Hastings businessman and developer Jeb Brant removed the building’s former metal façade in 2016.
Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, spoke Tuesday about the plan modification.
Community Development Block Grant funds allowed for façade enhancements, with about $300,000 already going into that aspect of the project.
The Cransons proposed the revitalization project to the CRA board.
The property to be redeveloped currently has a valuation of $206,362. Based on the 2022 levy rate of $2.359137 per $100 valuation, this would result in real property taxes of about $4,868.36, which will be paid out to all the existing taxing entities.
It is anticipated that the assessed value will increase by $1.5 million upon full completion of the building redevelopment for an estimated value of $1.7 million.
The development will result in real estate taxes of around $40,000 annually, for an increase of around $35,000. The tax increment gained from the Redevelopment Project Area would not be available for use as city general tax revenues for 15 years or possibly shorter.
The difference between the current tax amount and the future amount, around $35,000, will be used to support a $330,000 loan amortized over 15 years to pay eligible expenses under Nebraska community development law.
TIF isn’t a tax abatement program. The developer pays taxes every year.
The Adams County Treasurer’s Office collects the original taxes and sends the applicable amount to political subdivisions, and sends the increased taxes to CRA. The CRA then sends those funds to the holder of the TIF note.
“When it’s paid off in full, all the political subdivisions benefit by receiving 100% of the taxes,” Chick said.
There are currently 30 projects being financed in part by TIF.
The total base value of the projects was $4.2 million. The total increased value of the projects is $41.85 million.
Chick said more than 60 TIF projects have been completed in Hastings and all of those taxes are now going to political subdivisions, which equates to about $120 million in increased value.
The council meeting was the first for City Administrator Shawn Metcalf since he went to work for the city on Dec. 21, 2022.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved the first of three readings of Ordinance No. 4728 for voluntary annexation to bring a tract of land that is part of the new Adams County Jail property at Baltimore Avenue and M Street into corporate limits of the city of Hastings
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving the application of Family Dollar Inc. for a Class B liquor license at 811 S. Burlington Ave.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Chad A. Thomas in connection with the Class B liquor license of Family Dollar.
- Voted 7-1 to approve the application of the Rivoli Theatre for a Class 1 liquor license at 528 W. Second St. Councilman Marc Rowan dissented.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Bryce J. Blecha in connection with the Class I liquor license for the Rivoli Theatre.
- Unanimously approved moving the Hastings City Council work session from Monday, Jan. 16 to Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
- Unanimously approved the agreement with Van Kirk Brothers Contracting for Lakeview 10th water and sewer additions.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Lee Vrooman as street superintendent. Steve Kostner still serves as the city’s street superintendent, but Vrooman, who is the city director of engineering, was listed as street superintendent on paperwork submitted to the state in order to receive $7,500 in annual funding.
- Unanimously approved the mayor’s appointment of city council liaisons:
— Fire Pension Committee, Steve Huntley
— Joint City-County Board, Butch Eley and Marc Rowan
— Utility Advisory Board, Butch Eley and Shawn Hartmann
— Mayor’s Youth Council, Corey Stutte and Jeniffer Beahm
— City Tree Board, Marc Rowan
— Museum Board, Jeniffer Beahm
— Fire Pension Committee, Shawn Hartmann
— Little Blue NRD, Joy Huffaker
— Police Pension Committee Joy Huffaker and Brad Consbruck
— Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Butch Eley
— Electrical Exam Board, Brad Consbruck
— Airport Advisory Board, Shawn Hartmann
— Joint City-County Board Library Board Matt Fong
— Hastings Economic Development Corp., Matt Fong
— Mechanical Examining Board, Shawn Hartmann
— Hastings Public Access Channel, Jeniffer Beahm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.