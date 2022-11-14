Members of the Hastings City Council approved a pair of items Monday to allow a horse racing track and casino to be constructed in north Hastings.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, with Robert A. Wallace for West Fork Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Council members voted 6-2 on both items with Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm serving as the dissenting votes each time.
The application proposes rezoning a small area and a conditional use permit for a small area in the center of the 136-acre property.
More than 70 acres of the site is proposed to be open or green space.
Developers believe their plans fit in well and complement the existing surrounding properties.
The amount of land to be rezoned was reduced from 50 acres to 38 acres based on public comment and feedback.
There is 722 feet from the northernmost project fence line to the southern edge of the closest residential properties to the north.
There would be 42 acres of buffer north of the race track and casino.
Residential and commercial developments are planned for future phases in the ground surrounding the casino and racing track.
There is 6.5 acres of flood plain in the southeast corner of the farm ground property that would not be developed.
One race day a year would occur until the end of 2025, followed by five days of racing between 2026 and 2030, and then 15 days of racing per year from 2031 forward.
Nearly 150 people, including city officials, attended Monday’s meeting.
Five people spoke in favor of the application with arguments about economic benefits and growth.
Omaha attorney Brian Jorde represented the applicants and presented the plan.
He said developers are reviewing proposals from three potential gaming operators to run the casino. The selected operator would then need approval from the state.
According to Nebraska statutes, 20% of gaming revenue goes directly to property tax relief. Of that amount, 70% goes to a property tax credit cash fund, which is distributed to communities in need of property tax relief.
Also, 12.5% goes to the city and 12.5% goes to the county. Jorde said that should generate at least $1 million each for the city of Hastings and Adams County.
Realtor Mike Engelhardt said based on the proposed $40 million project, it should generate $900,000 in Adams County property taxes each year.
Nearly 30 people spoke against the project.
Frequent arguments in opposition of the project were that the intended location wasn’t appropriate because it is the entrance to the city and that the casino and racing track would lower home values.
Several people who voiced opposition were parents of young children who chose to raise their families in Hastings because they saw it as a safe community of high character. That is a designation they said could be in jeopardy with the presence of a casino and horse racing track.
Opposition leaders Tim O’Keeffe, Shannon Hoff and Tiffani Arndt shared statistics showing the presence of casinos lead to an increase of crime in the host community, not just at the casino.
In an email to council members, Hoff stated 849 people have opposed the project in public record.
Hoff presented council members with compiled documentation of the opposition.
“I was impressed tonight by how many people I heard moving back here — I fall in that category — because of the quality of life,” O’Keeffe said.
He mentioned an assembled group of signatures.
O’Keeffe said although the members of the public filled out a check box document, they checked selected boxes that represented their beliefs.
“That reflects to me some introspection and thought process in terms of why am I really for or against the casino,” he said.
There were handwritten comments as well.
“You might view this as division and you might view this as harassment. You might view this in some sort of negative light, but what this is is this is love for our community,” O’Keeffe said, cradling the documents. “These are people that love this community. These are people that thought about this process.”
In his rebuttal, before the vote, O’Keeffe said opponents were planning a referendum if the casino race track applications were approved.
He described the C-3 (commercial business) zoning change as “colonization” land development.
“The idea here is is you colonize C-3 zoning and the conditional use permit,” he said.
This makes it easier to incrementally develop the property in an “inappropriate and unintended” manner.
Jorde pointed out that a lot of people talked about morality.
“There’s nothing I can say or anyone on Earth can say to change their mind,” he said. “I’m not here to change their mind. I’m here to bring this back to what this really is about, which is land use.”
He said there is no good argument why the land could not be zoned C-3 when neighboring businesses across 42nd Street already are zoned C-3.
“We’re here for C-3,” he said.
The land in question has been available for years.
“Anyone could’ve bought it,” he said. “There’s all this talk about what it should be and what it shouldn’t be. The owners of that property have the right to sell it for a lawful purpose.”
During council discussion on the issue, Councilman Butch Eley said there are two sides to every issue.
“I think that is the minority,” he said of the letters opposing the casino and race track. “Everywhere I go people say ‘Vote for the casino,’ ‘Vote for the casino,’ ‘What do you think of the casino?’ ‘Vote for the casino.’ ”
He called support for the project the silent majority.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg, who voted against a similar proposal when it came before the council in March, said he kept his word and followed the vote of the Hastings Planning Commission, which recommended approval of this application in October.
