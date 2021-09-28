The stop sign orientation at Elm Avenue and East Second Street soon will change.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve moving the stop sign from the southbound lane of Elm Avenue to the eastbound lane of Second Street, creating a T intersection. Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent.
The council didn’t discuss the change Monday, but Councilman Chuck Rosenberg brought the potential change to the council work session on Sept. 20.
“I drive that street every day because I spend more time going out to the community theater than I probably do at home some days,” Rosenberg said on Sept. 20. “It’s confusing in there. I’ve had some near misses where I’ve been going northbound on Elm and I don’t have to stop and yet the car heading east on Second Street will turn right out in front of me, because they don’t have to stop. Elm Street should be a through street going south all the way from Seventh to South Street.”
The switch is especially advantageous for visitors to Hastings, Rosenberg said.
“I just thought for the out-of-town people that come to the football games, baseball, at Duncan Field it’s somewhat confusing,” he said of the current stop sign orientation.
He said moving the stop sign to Second Street also should help customers of Runza, 126 N. Elm Ave., leave the parking lot with a little more ease.
Council President Ginny Skutnik asked Police Chief Adam Story during the work session about the history of that intersection.
“We’ve had some crashes there,” he said. “They’re not that frequent.”
He listed the sign orientation change at Second Street and Elm Avenue among other recent sign changes.
That includes making 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue a four-way stop; moving stop signs from 14th Street to St. Joseph Avenue at that intersection; and adding a yield sign at the southeast corner of the intersection of Lakeridge Drive/Lakeview Avenue and North Shore Drive in the Lake Hastings neighborhood.
Rosenberg recommended the latter of those three changes, as well.
Story said all of those changes were for the better at those intersections.
“When this was brought forward and we looked at it, it makes sense with what’s being said,” Story said of Elm Avenue and Second Street. “A change does make sense with it.”
Lee Vrooman, the city’s director of engineering, said he supports the change.
“I’ve always thought the signs were in the wrong place, myself,” Councilman Butch Eley said.
Councilman Matt Fong pondered whether the stop sign on Elm Street was intended to slow traffic before the railroad crossing.
Rosenberg said he asked former City Engineer Dave Wacker about the intersection.
“He said it had to do with City Route 6,” Rosenberg said. “At one time they were trying to divert the flow from Highway 6 around it and that’s why it was done that way. There’s not that much traffic going eastbound on Second Street that it would be that difficult to stop. I just think it makes the intersection flow better if the traffic was moving. I don’t think it would be a speeding problem in that area because there’s a railroad track there, so you’ve got to slow down for that, too.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4679, amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from “CP-3, Commercial Business Planned District” to “R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District” for a portion of unplatted property generally located east of Lakepark Lane and north of 38th Street in Cimarron Meadows. The council also unanimously authorizing suspending the rules and approving a final reading.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the first amended and restated plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 13, Theatre District Redevelopment Project.
- Unanimously approved the request of the Hastings Tribune for a conditional use permit for neighborhood assembly for events throughout the year for property commonly addressed as 908 W. Second St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4680, amending the zoning district map to change zoning from “R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District” to “I-2, Heavy Industrial District” for property generally located be
- tween L and M streets on Lexington Avenue.
— Voted 6-0-1 to approve the claim of Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $877.26. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
Unanimously approved awarding bids for insurance coverages for fiscal year 2021-22. Overall, there was a 4.4% rate increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.