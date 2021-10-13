In the past year, Hastings saw the completion of more than $5 million worth of street projects.
That includes the paving of 42nd Street between Burlington and Baltimore avenues as well as street work in North Park Commons.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-0 at their meeting Monday to approve the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan. Council members Shawn Hartmann and Joy Huffaker were absent.
Street projects recently completed or almost complete include new concrete at 16th Street and Saunders Avenue as part of the repaving of Saunders Avenue between 14th and 18th streets.
New concrete panels also are being installed on Webster Avenue as part of the repaving of Webster Avenue between Ninth and 12th streets, and new concrete is being installed on 18th Street as part of the repaving of 18th Street between Baltimore and Burlington avenues.
Work is continuing on 14th Street from Hastings Avenue to Eastside Boulevard and on Ringland Road between California and Elm avenues. Both of those are curb and gutter work as well as asphalt resurfacing.
“Those projects will most likely be completed in spring of 2022 since we’re wrapping up this year’s construction season,” Hastings Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman said.
The city is paying for 20% of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s work on the two-year reconstruction of U.S. Highway 6 and 34 begun earlier this year. The west half of the project, including J Street between Baltimore and Burlington avenues, is expected to be completed this year.
The east half of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
Upcoming arterial and residential paving projects include Seventh Street between Chestnut and Oswego avenues; 14th Street between Saunders and Burlington avenues; and Crane Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 on the Community Development Block Grant sidewalk and curb ramp repair or modifications within the four-block radius of the downtown city parking lot. Hastings received $435,000 in CDBG funding for the project.
The Street Improvement Plan also includes the planned start in 2022 on construction of the railroad quiet crossings between Lincoln and Elm avenues.
In other business Monday, the council:
Unanimously approved a resolution making assessments in the Business Improvement District.
Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4683 amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from “R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District” to “R-2, Mixed-density Neighborhood District” for property generally located at the southwest corner of E Street and Chicago Avenue.
Unanimously approved the final plat for Habitat Fifth Subdivision generally located at the southwest corner of E Street and Chicago Avenue to allow two homes instead of one.
Unanimously approved awarding the contract to Murphy Tractor & Equipment for the purchase of a backhoe for the Cemetery Department for $79,500.
Unanimously approved awarding the contract to Vermeer High Plains for the purchase of a stump grinder for the Parks Department for $52,000. The new machine will replace a 1988 model.
Unanimously approved continuing the Interlocal Agreement for Cooperative Law Enforcement Services - South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (S.C.A.L.E.S.)
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the signing of the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance 2021.
