Roger Harper has been apolitical most of his life and assumed other people who ran for political office did so in the interest of citizens at large.
He said it has appeared to him in recent years selfless service isn’t always the case for elected officials.
Harper, 82, retired from a career working with and serving as an administrator for programs focused on mentally disabled individuals.
“I’d like to bring my experience to the council, particularly in the area of public information,” he said.
He said he hopes to enhance communication between the council and public.
Much of what goes on in a council meeting has to do with resolutions.
“Stuff that is not very communicative with the public,” he said.
He grew up Hastings, graduating from Hastings High School and then Hastings College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Harper also has a Masters degree in counseling from University of Northern Colorado.
Harper owns rental properties in Hastings. He said his experience could be an asset in helping address the city’s housing needs.
Since running for office, Harper has worked to educate himself by attending public meetings including one of the recent comprehensive plan meetings.
“There’s a whole of things that come to play in my decision to run for council, not the least of which is I have the time and the energy and the interest to represent the people,” he said.
He and his wife Arlene have four children and 12 grandchildren.
He said the city exploring options of moving city operations out of the city building at 220 N. Hastings, which had safety concerns; the city council’s decision to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and the Parks and Recreation Department’s decision to raze the former restroom and warming station at Heartwell Park — all of which he disagreed with — are reasons why he chose to run for public office.
He said he also thinks the city requires too long of a notice for a citizen to appear on a Hastings City Council agenda and speak before the council. According to the city’s request for public comment on council agenda policy, citizens wishing to address the council during the public comments item on the agenda must contact the city clerk no later than seven days prior to the meeting and will be given up to five minutes to speak.
“Those are the things that drove me into the political arena,” Harper said.
Hastings has been Harper’s home for most of his life.
“I’ve lived in cities and I don’t care for that,” he said. “I like the peacefulness of a smaller town, the ability to get around, and friendships I’ve acquired over my lifetime having graduated from Hastings High and Hastings College. I’ve got deep roots here.”
Since running, Harper has attended city meetings when possible, including one of the city’s four comprehensive plan town hall meetings, all in an effort to educate himself.
“I think if I’m going to be running for city office, I should probably attend meetings like that,” he said.
