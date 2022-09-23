p09-23-22LWVcouncil1.jpg
Buy Now

City Councilman Chuck Rosenberg answers questions Thursday during a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Hastings Public Library. Candidates from left are Ginny Skutnik, Steven Wayne Huntley, Trent Meyer, Rosenberg, Marc Rowan, Matt Fong and Roger Harper.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The need to work better with the public was among topics discussed during a Hastings City Council candidate forum Thursday.

The forum, organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters and also sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Public Access Channel and YWCA of Adams County, saw seven of the eight council candidates present. Brad Consbruck, who is a candidate in the Second Ward (west Hastings), had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t attend.

p09-23-22LWVcouncil2.jpg
Buy Now

City Council candidates participate Thursday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Hastings Public Library. Candidates from left are Ginny Skutnik, Steven Wayne Huntley, Trent Meyer, Chuck Rosenberg, Marc Rowan, Matt Fong and Roger Harper.
0
0
0
0
0