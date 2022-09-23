The need to work better with the public was among topics discussed during a Hastings City Council candidate forum Thursday.
The forum, organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters and also sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Public Access Channel and YWCA of Adams County, saw seven of the eight council candidates present. Brad Consbruck, who is a candidate in the Second Ward (west Hastings), had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t attend.
When asked how they would weigh their own opinion versus that of constituents and feedback from city staff or consultants, weighing feedback from constituents most heavily was a common answer.
“You treat them like you would treat your aunt, your uncle, your family,” said First Ward candidate Steven Wayne Huntley. “They’re the ones that put you into power. They’re the ones you represent. You then have to weigh the consultants, the professionals and see what they say; maybe there’s a common ground. Maybe you’ll find it, maybe you won’t.”
Incumbent First Ward Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said the health and safety of citizens is the top priority.
Council members are laypeople. They have to rely on feedback from professionals.
“Constituents certainly weigh in there, but I have constituents that feel in opposite ways,” she said. “I go with the majority.”
Skutnik said a council member’s personal opinion gets put on the back burner.
Candidate Trent Meyer, who is running against Consbruck in the Second Ward, also said he believed following the majority opinion of the public is most important.
“Even if you’ve got a consultant that’s hired to make these decisions and your constituents are against or for something (the consultant) are not, you still need to vote however your constituents want you to vote, so you may need to vote against a study,” he said.
Incumbent Third Ward representative Chuck Rosenberg said it is important to listen to constituents as well as city staff members.
“I think that’s important as well that their opinions be weighed in; also you listen to the experts and the professionals when you make a decision because that’s important,” he said.
Rosenberg said council members, who typically are longtime Hastings residents, should use common sense, with an idea of how the community feels.
Marc Rowan, challenging Rosenberg for the Third Ward seat and the opportunity to serve central Hastings, said as he has run for office he has noticed a common complaint when it comes to public feedback.
“It seems like the citizens of Hastings, oftentimes when they’re speaking with me, feel like they don’t have much of a voice, like they don’t have much of a say,” he said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Matt Fong said it seems like there has been a misalignment providing communication.
“I really do think, certainly what I’ve learned over the course of the last four years, it really is important to share what is being provided either from consultants or staff with the constituents in the community,” he said.
Roger Harper, who is running against Fong for the Fourth Ward seat, would like to simplify the process for a citizen to get onto a council meeting agenda to speak. That request now must come 10 days prior to the meeting to speak for two minutes.
“That’s wrong,” he said.
Among Harper’s priorities, he said he favors fixing the City Building.
“The city hall issue is another thing that I think is just awful,” he said. “That needs to be fixed, not sold.”
Fong said he is excited about the community’s future with new staff coming on and a new comprehensive plan being worked on to guide the community for the next 10 years.
“I think we really are in an opportunity now to really see some wonderful things happen in our community for the future,” he said. “We need to continue to remember and prioritize our future focus. What will our community look like for our kids and grandkids for the future.”
Huntley said he would push for transparency and accountability.
“I want to be the citizens’ voice,” he said.
A few candidates, including Huntley, brought up the fact that council votes often are unanimous.
He said he will make sure questions are asked during council meetings.
“Get it out front,” he said. “Simple questions, simple comments can alleviate a lot of problems if people understand where you’re voting from, where you’re coming from and really what the issue is.”
Skutnik reminded the audience of the good stewardship that the current council and past councils have provided Hastings.
“It sometimes is a whole different story when you’re in the seat,” she said.
City councils have to abide by state statutes, rules and regulations.
“It’s not just do whatever you want when you get into elected office,” Skutnik said.
Meyer said he has looked at the way the city has gone in a direction that is “kind of unfavorable for the youth to stay here.”
“We don’t have the jobs for them,” he said. “We have a lack of entertainment. We have wonderful schools. We have great systems like that, but we need to get the business and industry here to keep our kids here to get the schools on board to work with the businesses so that we can keep our next generation here in Hastings and keep the city growing in a positive, forward direction.”
Rosenberg said he has worked hard to be as accessible as possible.
His cellphone number is published on the city website and he has an open door policy to meet with the public in his office at City Iron and Metal.
Rowan said he thinks it’s time for a change.
“I would ask those who are voters to vote in some new folks and let us mix some things up,” he said.
