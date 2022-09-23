The need to work better with the public was among topics discussed during a Hastings City Council candidate forum Thursday.

The forum, organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters and also sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Public Access Channel and YWCA of Adams County, saw seven of the eight council candidates present. Brad Consbruck, who is a candidate in the Second Ward (west Hastings), had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t attend.

