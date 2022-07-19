Members of the Hastings City Council will vote at their next regular meeting to accept the city’s Transportation and Parking Master Plan.
Council members discussed during their work session on Monday the Transportation and Parking Master Plan conducted by Denver engineering firm Kimley-Horn. The plan includes a 200-page final draft.
A reveal of the study came during a town hall meeting on June 9.
The Transportation and Parking Master Plan began with community focus group meetings, a public open house and virtual public survey.
Public feedback was intended to help establish community priorities for trails, traffic flow, sidewalks, parking and transit.
Guiding principles include connectivity and equity, quality of life and fiscal responsibility.
The study analyzed crashes for 2015-19, identifying crash hot spots and mapping fatal and serious injury-involved crashes.
Funding sources were identified to help implement priorities.
There was a recommendation to convert all one-way streets back to two-way, beginning with a small study to update traffic volumes from the 2005 study that looked at downtown traffic to help determine the best look for intersections.
Recommended projects were identified through previous planning efforts, stakeholder engagements, city staff input and current conditions analysis.
There were 20 potential roadway projects, 17 intersection projects and eight potential bridge projects identified.
For instance, the highest-rated roadway project was the intersection at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said a lot of the recommended roadway projects are already on the city’s horizon in the form of the one- and six-year road improvement plan.
“There’s a lot of worthy projects on there, it’s just where do you spend the dollars,” he said.
For more information go to the Transportation and Parking Master Plan page on the city’s website at https://www.cityofhastings.org/government/administrative-services/reports-and-studies/transportation-and-parking-master-plan.html.
Council members also discussed during their work session the city’s mission and goals, last updated April 1, 2012. A committee of Councilmen Matt Fong and Chuck Rosenberg was established Monday to review the mission and goals and to come up with an updated, more concise recommendation for discussion at the council’s September work session.
