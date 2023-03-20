The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking the Hastings City Council to go on record in support of a renovation of U.S. Highway 6 across the east side of town that includes a three-lane concept and a roundabout at South Street and Elm Avenue to take the place of the current 3-Points curve.
Meeting Monday for their monthly work session at the City Building, council members visited with Mick Syslo, a roadway design engineer with NDOT, concerning a proposed resolution of support the council is being asked to approve.
While the council is likely to take up the proposed resolution for possible action at an upcoming regular meeting, some council members expressed concern at the idea, particularly as it involves the roundabout.
Safety for motorists and pedestrians in and around the proposed roundabout were among the concerns listed. That stretch of roadway carries heavy truck traffic and is in a part of town with a heavy population of elderly residents.
Another key concern involves train traffic on the BNSF Railway line that runs parallel to South Street not far south of the proposed roundabout.
Trains are known to stop in that part of town and block the Elm Avenue crossing, which backs up traffic in both directions, for some period of time. Some council members worry a blocked rail crossing would back up traffic through the roundabout and out onto the highway.
Councilman Steve Huntley, who represents southeastern Hastings as part of the city’s First Ward, said he agrees a project is needed to improve the roadway and other infrastructure along that stretch, but that the possibility of a roundabout is a source of consternation.
“I think the stumbling block we have is the roundabout,” Huntley said.
Around 30 members of the public crowded into the City Council chambers for Monday’s work session, the format for which doesn’t allow for citizen comment.
Huntley said many of the spectators were interested in the roadway discussion, and that he would like them to have a chance to express their views before the council commits itself to a project that includes the roundabout.
Some members of the public have their own suggestions about the project design, including the idea that a roundabout might replace the KICS curve at J Street and Elm Avenue, thereby encouraging truck drivers to use the Southeast Bypass and commensurately reducing traffic on Elm Avenue and South Street.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann said in general he is a fan of roundabouts, which are being built more and more in Nebraska, but that he’s concerned about the location of the roundabout being considered for the East U.S. 6 project as it’s currently portrayed in the plans.
“I have a problem with the way it sits and it comes across,” Hartmann said.
A reconstruction of East U.S. 6 in Hastings has been in discussion since the 1980s. East to west, the highway follows the South Street alignment up to the 3-Points curve where it bends to the south and follows Elm Avenue to J Street, where it bends west again and continues through town.
A viaduct in the Elm Avenue stretch was eliminated in the 1990s after the Union Pacific Railroad opened its bypass route.
In 2021, the state of Nebraska revised the East U.S. 6 project plan, changing from a five-lane concept to a three-lane concept. Eliminating the 3-Points curve, with its awkward, non-perpendicular South Street and Elm Avenue intersections, remained part of the plan.
As of 2021, the three-lane project was estimated to cost $32.5 million, with the state and city splitting the cost 80% to 20%.
The question now in some Hastings leaders’ minds, however, is whether it’s wise to install a roundabout or opt for a more conventional intersection with a stoplight or four-way stop — or where a roundabout ought to be positioned, and how it should be designed.
Syslo said NDOT already has answered those questions for itself and has determined a roundabout is the way to go, as it would slow highway traffic at the intersection but not require it to stop altogether.
At this point, he said, only dramatic new information would cause the state to change its view that a roundabout is best for the situation.
NDOT does want the City Council on record in support of the concept, however, before it expends a lot of money on more detailed design work necessary to move the project forward. And the council recently gained three new members — Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan, all of whom were elected in 2022.
Huntley asked Syslo if he would be willing to come back to Hastings for another informational meeting with the community before the council votes one way or the other on a roundabout specifically.
“I think we’d be better to slow down just a little bit, get it right and do it right,” Huntley said.
Syslo said he would be willing to put together such a meeting, but that it would take time to arrange — and he cautioned that NDOT officials would not come to such a gathering prepared to tell adjacent property owners exactly what their impact from the project would be, since those answers won’t be available until further design work is done.
Syslo also said he would like to see the project move forward this year. Officials currently are hoping to start on right-of-way acquisition later in 2023, get the project out for bids in 2024 and begin two years of construction in 2025.
“I sure hope we don’t delay the project four months or whatever the magic number is and lose another construction season,” he said.
If the city of Hastings scuttles the project at this time by refusing to go along with the state’s construction concept, it could be a number of years before funding for anything more than “Band-Aid” pavement work would be available for the roadway again, he said.
Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, said the city staff is in favor of moving ahead with the state’s project concept. He noted that if the project is built soon, the expensive relocation of a Hastings Utilities power line, which is slated for conversion in the next few years, anyway, would qualify as a cost to split with the state — bringing savings of around $1 million to the city.
Mayor Corey Stutte said that in the final analysis, the state of Nebraska is in the driver’s seat to decide what the U.S. 6 project will or will not be, and the community needs to be aware of that.
“The state’s perspective on this is that there’s going to be roundabout or the project is not going to go forward,” Stutte said. “…This is the deal right now.”
Thursday’s work session also included a presentation on the city’s annual audit and a discussion of emergency medical services arrangements between the city and Adams County.
