The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking the Hastings City Council to go on record in support of a renovation of U.S. Highway 6 across the east side of town that includes a three-lane concept and a roundabout at South Street and Elm Avenue to take the place of the current 3-Points curve.

Meeting Monday for their monthly work session at the City Building, council members visited with Mick Syslo, a roadway design engineer with NDOT, concerning a proposed resolution of support the council is being asked to approve.

