When members of the Hastings City Council meet on Monday, they are set to take action on a contract for architectural services for the relocation of city hall operations to North Denver Station.
Still, it’s possible elected officials may choose to renovate the City Building downtown rather than carry through with the multimillion-dollar relocation project.
The Hastings City Council will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The proposed agreement, with a price tag estimated at $634,468, with CMBA Architects of Grand Island is for architectural services for design of city hall at the North Denver Station site, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
The architect’s fee is 7.5% of the project estimate and would be converted to a fixed number after the design development stage.
A tighter project cost would be developed after the design development stage, when materials, finishes and quantities had been determined.
According to an agenda item summary sheet from the city Engineering Department, finalizing the agreement with CMBA “is the next step for the project to keep it moving.”
The scope of work calls for design to be complete by mid-July so advertising for construction bids could take place at that time, with a project award to follow at the last council meeting in August.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said a preliminary estimate from CMBA indicated the remodel of North Denver Station — already headquarters for Hastings Utilities — might cost around $9 million.
Ptak said how such an expenditure would be paid for has yet to be determined.
Officials have discussed for a year and a half how to address various shortcomings at the City Building. Marty Stange, environmental director for the city, shared a presentation during the Hastings City Council June 2020 work session detailing the City Building’s condition as well as outlining possible solutions.
The City Building began life in 1963 as First National Bank. The city bought it in 1984 from Norwest for $1.5 million.
Ptak said CMBA estimated long-term repairs to the downtown building would be comparable to a remodel of North Denver Station.
However, given the amount of square footage necessary to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for accessibility for restrooms and elevator, the City Building would need an addition, most likely on the east side, for additional office space or a new council chamber and converting the existing council chamber into offices. A new elevator is needed because the current elevator doesn’t meet ADA standards.
Ptak said the downtown building is constructed like a bunker, cast in concrete.
“I think structurally, except for the issues that have occurred because of water infiltration and damage, especially on the southwest corner, it’s a pretty solid building,” he said.
The building needs a new roof, its single-pane windows need to be replaced, and asbestos and mold issues need to be addressed.
Enhanced security also is a priority for city employees.
The lifespan of the City Building depends on how much the elected officials would like to spend.
“Obviously I would hope they wouldn’t look at just a Band-Aid approach that is more cosmetic than it is functional,” Ptak said.
If elected officials choose to renovate the downtown building, that building can’t be occupied while that work is ongoing and those employees would need to be relocated temporarily.
Hastings Utilities can’t accommodate all of the City Building employees at North Denver Station as that facility currently stands.
Hastings Utilities recently purchased the building at 3505 Yost Ave. to use for maintenance and warehouse space. That building includes 4,200 square feet of office space that could be used to temporarily house some city employees.
“When the utilities was interested in buying the 3505 Yost property, that office space out there was almost a godsend in the sense that that gave us the space we would need on a temporary basis to locate employees,” Ptak said.
Monday’s consideration of the CMBA contract will take place at the first council meeting since city meetings were moved back to the City Building from the Hastings Public Library.
City Council, Hastings Planning Commission and Hastings Utility Board meetings have been conducted in the library’s second-floor conference room since June 2021 out of concern about environmental issues in the City Building including mold, asbestos and radon.
The asbestos and mold concerns have been remediated through temporary means.
An air exchanger just east of the building eliminated the moisture out of the basement that led to many of the building’s mold issues.
Dehumidifiers also are located throughout the building.
Staff members involved in setting up meetings at the library requested moving the meetings back.
“Most of the environmental issues have been mitigated, and it would just make a lot of sense and be a lot easier on our staff if we moved back to city hall,” Ptak said during the council’s Nov. 15, 2021, work session.
