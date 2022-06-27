Coming later than normal, the Hastings Mayor and City Council’s annual retreat provided council members with more detailed budget information than typically seen during the extended meeting.
The three-hour retreat took place Sunday afternoon at Lochland Country Club. The meeting typically occurs in April, around the time budget preparation begins in advance of the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year.
Finance Director Roger Nash anticipated, based on preliminary figures provided by department heads, a 5% or 6% increase across the general fund for existing personnel and operating budgets.
That projected increase doesn’t include most of the requested staff increases or capital projects.
Nash anticipated fairly flat revenues.
Last year saw a $1 million increase in the amount the utility department paid to the city in lieu of taxes due to electric sales boosted by the deep freeze in February 2021.
“That will fall back to a more normal number from there,” Nash said of payments in lieu of taxes. “That will actually be a shortfall we have to make up with some of the other things staying flat.”
The larger capital expenditures proposed for 2022-23 include a $750,000 request from the street budget for transitioning downtown streets from one-way to two-way; about $1.9 million for quiet crossings; and increases in the amount budgeted for electric and water capital projects.
Capital projects for the gas, sewer and administrative departments would be about the same as last year.
The city continues to make progress on agreements with the BNSF Railway for quiet crossings in the downtown area.
Engineering Director Lee Vrooman said agreements are in place for the Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue crossings. He said the plan is to send those two crossings out for bid this week.
“We’ll get the bids back some time later in July and hopefully bring them back to an August council meeting,” he said.
The Denver Avenue and California Avenue crossings would be the next priorities, with the hope those two crossings would be put out for bid in the fall.
Crossing at Elm, Lincoln and Colorado avenues would be addressed in the next fiscal year.
Quiet crossings don’t take effect until all of the adjacent crossings have been upgraded.
Environmental Supervisor Marty Stange provided an update on the downtown City Building condition.
“We’ve been spending what we refer to as ‘maintenance and repair’ dollars, not the big dollars for the big projects,” acting City Administrator Kevin Johnson said.
Efforts have been made to clean up mold and asbestos issues.
Dehumidifiers run constantly.
Stange said the roof isn’t leaking, but there are still leaks in the basement and some windows.
There are still some radon and mold issues.
“It’s at least a little more livable,” Stange said.
The implementation of security equipment has been discussed.
“Really from here it’s kind of what’s the next step? What do we spend money on or what don’t we spend money on?” Vrooman said.
Mayor Corey Stutte proposed establishing a committee of council members and members of the public to look at how far the city wants to go and how much money to spend on improving the building.
“We need to have a better idea of what the appetite is for spending money on this,” he said.
Several city departments are requesting additional staff members:
- Two additional line workers, increasing that total from 10 to 12. Johnson said the utility department could cover that increase with the 1% electric rate increase that has been in effect in recent years.
- An assistant city attorney position that Nash factored into his proposed expenditure increase. That person would be hired as a successor to City Attorney Clint Schukei, who is planning to retire.
- Three firefighters, which would allow for eight firefighters per shift and four units available to respond to emergencies.
- Two police officers.
- Three full-time dispatchers.
- Combining the two part-time community service offer positions into one full-time position.
- Making the development services administrative position full time. That is currently a part-time position.
- Stormwater technician.
- Safety director for the city, in addition to the safety director already working for the utility department.
- Fire inspector, should the city implement delegated authority, which would streamline the inspection and permitting process.
As the council members looked at the costs associated with the positions, health insurance amounts stood out.
“It’s a challenge to keep it from going up, let alone reduce it,” Nash said of insurance costs.
He said the Nebraska League of Municipalities is looking to a pooled health insurance plan.
City officials continued to discuss how to spend the $4.37 million American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Nash said ARPA funds create a lot of opportunity for the city.
The city has received interest from local nonprofits for a share of those funds. Some of those requests fit requirements for the funds, others do not.
The city has an agreement with the Hastings Family YMCA ready to be acted on to provide $750,000 to help pay for a walking track as part of the Y’s planned renovation and expansion. The track would be open to the public.
ARPA funds also can benefit city operations, especially with projected flat revenues.
“The ARPA funds are certainly a place where we could look at some of these items and let department get some much needed things that would provide services to the community and also give the general fund a little bit of a break for a year,” Nash said.
Other discussion topics Sunday included:
- Citizens’ request for public records.
- Delegated authority.
- Additional reporting from development services.
- Concerns dealing with staff regarding permits, codes and compliance issues.
