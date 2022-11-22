Elm Avenue roundabout railroad crossing

This screenshot of a video simulation shows how traffic could continue to flow through a proposed roundabout at the intersection at Elm Avenue and South Street even during a blockage of the Elm Avenue railroad crossing.

 Courtesy Olsson

Representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided more information about one major change to the proposed update for the entrance into east Hastings.

Mick Syslo, NDOT roadway design engineer, provided an update during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday about the Hastings Southeast project.

0
0
0
0
0