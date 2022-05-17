As municipalities prepare for updated storm water requirements, the city of Hastings will continue to communicate with local developers about possible changes.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe and Tara Ogren, civil engineer for the city, spoke about proposed code changes during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday.
Those proposed changes would include low-impact development best management practices to provide for the applicable water quality control volume from the site and would maintain the peak discharge rates during the two-year storm event to baseline land use conditions for all new development or redevelopment.
Best management practices are structural, vegetative or managerial practices used to treat, prevent or reduce water pollution.
Reuel Anderson, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Compliance Section supervisor, spoke about stormwater regulations.
His department gets a lot of complaints from homeowners when a new development goes in, which speeds up the flow of water.
“That’s a very common complaint we get,” he said.
His department deals with pollutants.
“But it’s important for the city to be able to address that,” he said. “It’s always a local issue.”
Urban runoff includes a lot of pollutants that could end up in local lakes and streams.
Federal regulations for stormwater require cities 10,000 or more to adopt ordinances to improve water quality.
The statewide general permit for municipal separate storm sewer system is being renewed this year with an anticipated effective date of July 1.
Following that date, cities must reapply for coverage under that permit and submit updated storm water management plans, which will describe the city’s efforts to meet the six minimum control measures.
Hastings started working on its updated plan in September 2021.
City stormwater management plans as well as the permits will be available to the public.
Councilman Ted Schroeder said some local developers are unhappy with the proposed changes.
Schroeder expressed a concern that this could slow down development.
“If we’re going to grow, we got to make sure these handful understand and are accepting of what we’re going to do here,” he said.
Ogren said without proper stormwater controls, the city could be open to a legal situation.
Parnell-Rowe said the best management practices don’t necessarily have to be big.
“It’s not always a large thing,” she said. “It depends on the development and how large it is and what’s needed.”
The city has met with developers about the proposed changes to the city’s stormwater management plan, but Mayor Corey Stutte suggested he’d like to see another meeting with developers before the proposed changes go to the Hastings Planning Commission and establish a consensus to be as developer-friendly as possible.
“I think that’s important that we get the stakeholders on board,” he said. “They might not get fully on board, but I think we need to socialize it enough to make sure they feel included in the process and they feel heard.”
Also during the work session, the city received a presentation about the city’s potential affiliation with Keep America Beautiful.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson also provided an update on proposed water department city code changes.
Responding to apprehension about abandoning shared liability when it comes to water service line replacement, the city has updated its proposed water code changes.
