The Nebraska Department of Roads and city of Hastings are looking at altering plans for proposed changes to the city’s eastern entrance, including a possible roundabout at Elm Avenue and J Street, but more design work is needed.
NDOR engineers discussed changes to the proposed Hastings Southeast project at the Hastings City Council work session Monday.
The proposed Hastings Southeast project would reconstruct nearly 2.4 miles of U.S. Highway 6. The project would start 0.77 of a mile east of the junction of U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 281/U.S. Highway 34 and would extend north on Elm Street and then east on South Street to an ending point 0.24 of a mile east of Showboat Boulevard.
Such a project has been discussed in Hastings for decades.
The project is needed to replace failing pavement, modernize the highway, improve safety and reduce delays and congestion.
Unlike the scope of the project as it was discussed five years ago — expanding the roadway in the project area to 64 feet wide, including two 12-foot lanes on each side plus a 14-foot shared turning lane — the plan proposed Monday was a 44-foot roadway.
The 44-foot roadway would include a single 15-foot lane in each direction and shared 14-foot turning lane.
This change in design is anticipated to result in $7 million in savings: $2 million in surfacing, $3 million in right-of-way and $2 million in other costs. It would bring the projected costs to $31 million, down from $38 million.
Mike Owen, NDOR roadway design engineer, said traffic counts show 9,800 vehicles travel there each day and that number isn’t anticipated to change in the coming decades. He said the proposed three-lane design would accommodate 14,000 vehicles per day.
“We think, based on research, a three-lane section would work pretty good,” he said. “It would save us money and it would be less impact to all the adjacent businesses along the corridor. We think it’s a good idea, and I think from the feedback we got from Lee (Vrooman, city director of engineering) and Dave (Ptak, Hastings city administrator), the community is interested in that change.”
Property owners along the corridor previously had expressed concern during public meetings about right-of-way acquisition.
Owen said, generally speaking, just an additional 2 feet of right-of-way on each side of the road is needed for the project.
“It may be more than 2 feet in places,” he said. “I know we need easements to make things drain. We wouldn’t be buying Pinnacle Bank, we wouldn’t be buying the Legion club, we wouldn’t be buying the awning and the tanks from the gas station. All those things would be saved.”
The NDOR engineers also discussed design options for the intersection of South Street and Elm Avenue.
One option would be a signalized intersection with turning lanes.
A larger signalized intersection would accommodate traffic demands and movements.
Another option includes a roundabout there, which is anticipated to improve the safety and efficiency of that intersection.
John Thomas, NDOR assistant roadway design engineer, said the diameter of the roundabout would be equivalent to the state’s roundabout near Pleasant Dale, which is 160 feet in diameter and functioning well.
He said roundabouts provide lower maintenance costs and minimize the number of crashes.
The roundabout would be southeast of the existing intersection.
Councilwoman Joy Huffaker, whose family owns Eldon’s Automotive Repair at the northeast corner of the South Street and Elm Avenue intersection, asked what happens to roundabout traffic when trains block the Elm Avenue crossing.
“Because they are parked over the track a lot and get backed up,” she said.
The NDOR engineers didn’t have many answers.
Ptak asked whether it would be possible to move the potential location of the roundabout even farther southeast, to allow for a through lane and right-turn lane that would allow traffic to continue north and south on South Street rather than getting backed up when a vehicle is at the head of the roundabout and wants to go north.
Owen proposed that NDOR take more time to develop the two concepts for the intersection to a higher level and then return.
“We’d have a better estimate of the cost difference,” he said. “We’d have better answers to your questions. We would know how the impacts might be different.”
He estimated construction now will begin in 2025 for two construction seasons.
“It’s still a ways in the future when you go through these steps in the process,” Owen said.
Also during the meeting, council members discussed sign placement at the intersection of 26th Street and Osborne Drive East.
