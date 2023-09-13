p09-13-23COHward2forum2.jpg
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf and Ward 2 City Council members Butch Eley and Brad Consbruck participate in a public forum Tuesday at the Hastings Municipal Airport.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Hastings City Council members reported progress at the Theatre District Tuesday during the Ward 2 town hall meeting at the Hastings Municipal Airport terminal.

Council member Butch Eley said construction continues on a a 78-unit apartment building designated for senior living, though a completion date hasn’t been provided.

