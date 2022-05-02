After answering questions for more than 90 minutes Saturday morning, Chuck Rosenberg said he hopes the communication between Hastings city officials and the public has been strengthened.
Rosenberg and fellow Third Ward Hastings City Council member Joy Huffaker held a two-hour town hall meeting at the Hastings Public Library that was attended by more than 50 people. The Third Ward includes central Hastings.
“I hope we have more public meetings,” Rosenberg said. “I want to heal divisions that have happened in this community over the last few years whether I’m still on council or not. It doesn’t matter.”
Roy DeMars, longtime member of the Hastings Business Improvement District Board of Directors, mentioned a community brainstorming session about 25 years ago intended to come up with ways to stimulate downtown Hastings.
He said four ideas came out of that meeting: implementing upper-level living, establishing an east end anchor, adding downtown green space and getting rid of some one-way traffic.
“It was a result of community participation and ideas and thoughts and openness that we got this done,” DeMars said. “It wasn’t any ‘behind-the-doors decision making process.’ It was an open communication between everybody, and that’s why it worked. You look at downtown today, I don’t have to tell you what that’s done for the tax base.”
He said city officials should rely again on such community conversations.
“As I look at this, it’s this action with all of us here and people like us that gets it done,” DeMars said. “It’s not necessarily your action. You’re the last guys to get it on the table.”
Rosenberg said the public soon will have a lot of opportunities for input, as the city will update its comprehensive plan.
“The public is invited to participate in this comprehensive plan because this is a road map of where you want to see Hastings go from now over the next 10 years,” he said.
Several meetings will occur in the future to receive public input.
“The community ought to have a good chance to do like you’re saying,” Rosenberg said.
In addition to answering questions for more than an hour-and-a-half, the council members showed a recent YouTube video from Mike Huckabee about Hastings that highlighted the community’s connection to Kool-Aid as well as attributes such as the downtown, Fairfest and multiple rodeos that occur at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The council members also highlighted in a PowerPoint presentation recent successes and ongoing projects in the community such as the paving of 42nd Street west of U.S. Highway 281, the development of North Park Commons, the planned Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant east of Hastings, Hastings Catholic Schools and Hastings Family YMCA capital campaigns, park improvements, the Mary Lanning Healthcare addition, and improvements at the Hastings Museum and Hastings Fire & Rescue stations.
At times, audience members brought up rumors that are in the community, including plans to try once again to construct a convention center in downtown Hastings.
Rosenberg and Huffaker both said they haven’t heard anything about efforts to bring back a convention center to downtown.
Without being asked, Rosenberg said there is no truth to the rumor that the city wants to construct a new viaduct at East Side Boulevard.
“It never was discussed, and it would probably never happen because it’s too close to Elm Street,” he said. “There are needs for other grade separations, whether it’s on Marian Road, whether it’s on Baltimore, whether it would be even on Showboat over the BNSF tracks. The public would have to decide, is that where we want that separation? With costs today, I don’t think you could even attempt to build anything for less than $20 million, and that might even be low.”
Chuck Holmberg — who’d had a Voice of the People letter published in Saturday’s Hastings Tribune about seeing the portable toilet that was set up in Heartwell Park blown over by recent winds — asked why the park’s Works Progress Administration-era bathroom was razed before a new bathroom could be erected.
Fourth Ward Councilman Matt Fong, who was in attendance at the town hall, said the original intent was to have the new restroom completed by the beginning of April, but that project was slowed by manufacturing delays.
“The hope is that it would be completed within the next couple of weeks,” he said.
The question was asked why the former structure wasn’t saved to be used as a shelter, even if it no longer could function as a bathroom.
Rosenberg and Huffaker fielded requests such as running Fisher Fountain for more of the year, making it easier for a member of the public to be added to a council meeting agenda, and that council members discuss an item during a council meeting before removing the item from the agenda.
The council removed from its agenda on Jan. 10 the proposed agreement, with a price tag estimated at $634,468, with CMBA Architects of Grand Island for architectural services for design of a new city hall at the North Denver Station site, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
“That should’ve never been put on the agenda as far as I was concerned,” Rosenberg said. “There was quite a few of us on council that were somewhat surprised.
“There is no way, I can personally tell you, that I would spend $700,000 for a complete set of architectural plans to move it to the North Denver Station. As long as I am on council I will never support that. The people downtown want it where it’s at. It makes a nice area here with the library, the courthouse, the City Auditorium.”
Rosenberg and Huffaker both expressed support for keeping the city’s administrative office in the City Building downtown. They said the council should see items at an upcoming meeting to improve the downtown building such as security measures, a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom and other improvements.
“We will be further discussing the next steps in what we need to do to get the building up to code,” Huffaker said.
Answering a question about the proposed casino and quarter horse racetrack project for which the council voted down a zoning change and conditional use permit on March 14, Rosenberg and Huffaker said as far as they know the developers still are looking into the possibility of building a facility somewhere within Adams County.
Rosenberg also discussed switching his position on the 16th Street viaduct. He initially dissented on items pertaining to the demolition of the viaduct, but changed his stance after the city received in-depth assessments of the structure from engineers.
Representatives from Engineering Specialists Incorporated presented findings to the Hastings City Council, following an assessment, on July 27, 2020.
“At that particular meeting I felt like I was an attorney grilling the ESI people on everything. I felt that at the end and after reading their reports over and over that’s how I went,” Rosenberg said of his change.
Rosenberg is president of his family’s business, City Iron and Metal. The company is processing the metal removed from the viaduct.
“We’re getting that scrap metal,” he said. “I did not bid on that scrap metal until after all these votes were done. They came to me, the contractors. So my agreement’s with them.”
Rosenberg and Huffaker said they try to make themselves as accessible to the public as possible.
Roger Coffman also requested the Hastings Tribune assist in that accessibility.
“Why in the world can’t we get back the pictures of each council person and each county commissioner with a phone number?” he said. “You used to publish that in the paper at least a couple times a month, and it’s not been done. That would be a public service type of deal.”
