Federal funds delivered through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will help the city of Hastings investigate options for addressing flood risks at three different locations in town.
Assembled at the City Building for their second regular February meeting Tuesday, Hastings City Council members voted 8-0 to approve an agreement with NEMA regarding a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant.
The grant will pay about 37% of the cost of engineering services for scope-of-work determination and preliminary design in three project locations: the area of South and A streets, where inadequate drainage and infrastructure leads to flooding; Lake Hastings, where the dam spillway may require improvements; and west Hastings, which is threatened by Pawnee Creek backwater flooding exacerbated at the BNSF Railway double box culvert near the Hastings Regional Center.
According Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, the Pawnee Creek water can back up and flood 12th Street after a 100-year rain. The back-up issue also affects residences around Parklane Drive, requiring homeowners to carry flood insurance.
Altogether, the scoping and design work for the three project areas is to cost up to $717,500. The grant would cover up to $262,500 of that total, and the city’s share could be as great as $455,000. For this budget year, the city has $221,000 budgeted under professional services in the Street Fund to apply toward the costs.
According to City Council agenda packet materials for Tuesday’s meeting, the application for the grant through NEMA was started a year-and-a-half ago. In late summer 2022, the city learned that all three projects qualified for funding.
The scoping and preliminary design work for the projects would be followed by a feasibility determination, cost-benefit analysis and prioritization. Final plans then would be prepared by September 2025.
Once final plans were completed, funding and timeframes for construction would be determined.
Tuesday’s action item was brought before the council by Vrooman. In written comments included in the packet, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf recommended approval.
“I support this and commend staff for obtaining grant funding for the city,” Metcalf wrote. “These projects, if implemented, will really help address flooding/drainage issues. Being able to reduce the floodplain is a huge win for residents because it would eliminate the need for applicable residents to pay flood insurance.”
In other business Tuesday, the council voted 7-1 to approve a resolution adopting and entering into a Declaration of Trust making the city a participant in the Nebraska Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System Trust.
The CLASS Trust has been established pursuant to Nebraska’s Interlocal Cooperation Act for the joint investment of public agencies’ surplus and excess funds to generate some extra income. Other participating local governments include the cities of Lincoln, Tecumseh and Falls City.
City Finance Director Roger Nash said the city wouldn't have to put any money into the CLASS Trust.
The city currently places excess funds in local banks and can continue to do so.
“This in no way commits us to doing anything,” Nash said. “It just allows us to register with Nebraska CLASS and for that to be an option available to us if we would choose to go that route.”
Councilman Marc Rowan was the lone dissenter in Tuesday’s vote. Rowan said he had contacted his local banker for feedback on the agenda item, and that the banker had praised Nash's work but expressed misgivings about the proposed new investment option.
“He said this does kind of hurt the local banks in the sense that they are less likely to get money to invest — our money being invested — so that they can loan it to citizens for whatever reasons they need to borrow money from a bank,” Rowan said, recounting his conversation with the banker. “It’s just a different point. He also said our banks employ local people and pay taxes. He didn’t tell me whether or not Nebraska CLASS was not going to be doing that, but I certainly got the opinion that that might not be the case. So it’s something to think about when you vote.”
The council also voted 7-1, with Rowan dissenting, on the meeting’s consent agenda, which included approval of the Feb. 13 meeting minutes, several Hastings Utilities work orders, a manager application in connection with liquor licenses for the Casey’s General Stores in Hastings, and claims and payroll.
The council voted 7-0-1, with Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstaining, to approve a claim of $1,231 from Eldon’s Automotive. Claims from Eldon’s Automotive routinely are pulled from the consent agenda so Huffaker can abstain due to a conflict of interest.
