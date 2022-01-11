To allow for more conversation on the issue, members of the Hastings City Council pulled from the agenda for Monday’s meeting a proposed contract for architectural services for city hall relocation to the Hastings Utilities office site.
The proposed agreement, with a price tag estimated at $634,468, with CMBA Architects of Grand Island was for architectural services for design of city hall at the North Denver Station site, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
The architect’s fee is 7.5% of the project estimate and would be converted to a fixed number after the design development stage.
A preliminary estimate from CMBA indicated the remodel of North Denver Station — already headquarters for Hastings Utilities — might cost around $9 million.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the agreement needed more attention.
“It’s clearly not ready to move forward,” he said. “I think there needs to be a much more robust discussion from council members and the public, and I think it was put on there prematurely, frankly.”
Council members voted 7-0 to pull the item. Councilman Ted Schroeder was absent.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4686, amending city code to modify monthly billings for natural gas service and rates relating to the purchase gas adjustment.
“Every year when we re-evaluate rates, the purchase adjustment is also recalculated to get a baseline for summer rates as well as winter rates, and that allows us to calculate the purchase gas part we need to understand and actually provide the load for the city,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said. “We did that calculation, and we have been billing the new rates. We just simply failed to get it into the ordinance into the rate structure to get it in the code. So this is just to put it into the code. Let me reiterate, we’ve been billing the proper rates from the first part of the fiscal year.”
Purchase gas adjustment rates vary between customer classes.
Council members also unanimously approved a redevelopment plan modification for the former Imperial Theatre.
The project will use tax-increment financing to completely renovate the interior and exterior. It would take about six months to do the interior and exterior work, which could occur concurrently.
Total anticipated project costs are about $1.25 million for construction and installation, along with related ancillary improvements.
The cost of TIF-eligible public improvements — acquisition, site preparation, parking lot and façade enhancements — are estimated to be $350,000.
The redevelopment project area currently has an estimated valuation of $16,917. The proposed redevelopment will create an additional valuation of $1.23 million.
Tom Huston, an attorney for developer Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC, said the project needs to have a redevelopment agreement approved through the Community Redevelopment Authority. The hope is to have that in place in February to allow for construction to start in March.
“We’re pleased that we’re making progress,” Huston said. “We wish that we had more progress out there to show you, but hopefully this spring we’ll have more things under construction and start the renovation and redevelopment of the entirety of the mall.”
City officials thanked Huston and the developers.
“I think it’s a nice additional service to the community to have an additional theater space in town,” Councilman Matt Fong said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved bringing Cimarron Meadows 12th Addition within the corporate limits of the city of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved the final plat for Cimarron Meadows 12th Addition.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve a $1,000 claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved moving the City Council work session from Monday, Jan. 17 to Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Unanimously approved a contract not to exceed $25,000 with South Central Economic Development District Inc. to provide general administrative services for the Community Development Block Grant.
- Unanimously approved an extension agreement through 2022 for the interlocal agreement for ambulance service with Adams County.
- Unanimously approved a contract for $544,256 with Ben Engel Construction LLC, for rehabilitation and construction of sidewalks and curb ramps as part of a Community Development Block Grant Project.
- Unanimously approved a contract for $2,790,164 with Van Kirk Sand and Gravel of Sutton for five out of the eight water main projects in the 2021-2022 budget. These five projects include 8,000 feet of water main and 198 services.
- Unanimously approved a contract for $118,500 with KT Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. for HVAC system at 3505 Yost Ave.
